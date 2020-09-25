KINGSLEY — Manton's boys took second and the girls third in the Kingsley Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
Elk Rapids won the boys' title with 41 points while the Rangers were second at 64 and Mancelona third at 66.
Noah Morrow paced Manton with a first-place finish in 16:57. Jonathon Traxler took fourth in 18:38, Nolan Moffit 14th in 19:58, Dominick Priest 17th in 20:15 and Dillon Traxler 34th in 21:53.
"Although we had some kids sidelined due to sickness we had some others that really stepped up tonight," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Dominic Priest and Sam Powers both ran season-best performances.
"It’s a fun time of year where the kids start seeing the payout from the speed work at our practices."
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took third in 18:13, Avery DeBoer 25th in 20:45, Peter Maddox 43rd in 24:03 and Logan Anderson 52nd in 29:42.
Kingsley won the title on the girls' side with 33 points while Glen Lake was second at 58, Manton third at 64 and Lake City fifth at 119.
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took third in 21:44, Chloe Colton 10th in 23:41, Madison Morris 22nd in 25:31, Sam Powers 23rd in 25:38 and Morgan Howell 25th in 26:19.
For the Trojans, Lily Fults took 26th in 26:24, Jordan Fox 27th in 26:51, Anna-May Ponce 29th in 27:22, Ashley Hutchinson 35th in 28:53 and Olivia Dolley 38th in 29:34.
Marion runs in WMD meet
BEAR LAKE — Marion's girls took fifth in the second West Michigan D Conference jamboree Wednesday at Bear Lake.
Mason County Eastern was first with 54 points while the Eagles totaled 81 points.
Selena Quintero took 11th in 27:00, Madison Sutten 17th in 28:20, Paige Bobon 18th in 28:40, Elizabeth Fouch 19th in 28:41 and Andrea Weaver 22nd in 29:10.
"I'm pretty proud of the effort all the way around," Marion coach Jason Keeler said. "We've had some good practice sessions this week and last and I think we made a jump up this week but obviously still have lots of room for improvement. The girls' squad got bit a little by the flu bug and so we didn't place as well as we'd like but they are pretty hungry to show themselves in the WMD so I know they'll be ready for our third jamboree next week in Mesick."
Mason County Eastern took first on the boys' side with 20 points.
Eric Williams took 18th for Marion in 21:28 while Aidan Timko took 24th in 22:11, Jordan Wood 28th in 23:38 and Trey Davis 33rd in 25:53.
VOLLEYBALL
Mesick tops MCE
CUSTER — Mesick scored a 25-7, 25-14, 25-8 win over Mason County Eastern in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
"Our communication was much better tonight," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "Our passing was more controlled which allowed our setters to have more controlled sets which allowed our hitters to get some good swings."
Trinity Harris had an ace and three kills; Kelsey Quiggin four aces, five kills, two blocks and five digs; Lexy Abraham three aces, three assists and a kill; Grace Quiggin three aces and five kills; Grace Hawk two aces, two kills and three assists; Maggie Shermak five digs; Kaylee O'Neill nine digs; Harmony Harris five assists and a kill; Kaylee Carson two aces, two kills and five digs; and Shannyn Spencer a block and a kill.
