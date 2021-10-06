LEROY — Manton started strong and picked up a 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
“We started out pretty strong, making few unforced errors and our offense played clean and found holes,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “However, we showed we need to work on staying focused and limiting service runs from the other team.”
Adrianna Sackett had two aces, seven kills, two blocks and 10 digs while Ashley Bredahl had two aces, a kill, 14 assists and seven digs. Kailey Fredette had seven digs while Lauren Wilder had two aces, five kills, two blocks and nine digs.
Leah Helsel had five aces, eight kills and nine digs while Megan Moffit had nine kills, 12 assists and seven digs. Morgan Shepler added six kills and four digs.
Manton is at the Mancelona Invitational on Saturday.
Pine River struggled offensively, coach Jana Dennis said.
“We passed pretty well in serve receive and played decent defense, but our hitting was where we fell apart tonight,” she said. “Right now, we are playing a game of inconsistency.
“One night we aren’t passing well but are hitting great another night we pass well but just can’t finish rallies. We are still looking for the moment when it all comes together. Our time is coming … we just have to keep growing every day.”
The Bucks host Beal City on Thursday.
EVART — McBain cruised to a 25-5, 25-13, 25-7 win over Evart in a Highland match.
“Our goal tonight was to come out strong and bring a strong all-around game to Evart, and I think we were able to do that,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought we played very relaxed, but consistent throughout the entire match.
“We were able to vary the offense pretty well with many of our hitters putting up some really nice attacks. I give credit to Evart, they played hard on every point.”
Emma Schierbeek led the way with eight kills, four aces and an assist while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had eight kills, a block and two aces. Analiese Fredin dished out 28 assists, five kills, a block and three aces on 100 percent serving while Ella Schroder had three aces on 22 of 22 serving.
McBain (23-4-1 overall, 10-0 Highland) is at Roscommon on Thursday.
• McBain won the JV match 25-15, 13-25, 15-13.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City overcame an up-and-down night to outlast Houghton Lake 25-16, 25-27, 25-12, 25-15 in a Highland Conference match.
“Tonight was full of ups and downs,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We started out slow and eventually gained momentum in the first game. Then we had too many forced errors and dropped game two.
“I am proud of the way my girls kept fighting and took the last two with minimal errors. We really gained energy from a few huge hits from Mackenzie Bisballe and Jenna Harris, Jessica Allen and Kaylee Keenan gave us a spark in our back row digging up every ball. I am proud of the way we finished out the match.”
Marisa Manganello dished out 23 assists while Emily Urie had two kills. Chloe Bisballe had six kills, four aces and six digs while Mackenzie Bisballe had 17 kills, 13 blocks and 12 assists.
Abby Holt had two blocks while Kaylee Keenan had 14 digs. Kasey Keenan had nine kills and a block while Jessica Allen recorded four digs and served 100 percent.
Haylee Parniske had three blocks and a kill; Jenna Harris 12 digs and two aces; and Grace Richards four kills and three digs.
BALDWIN — Mesick scored a 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 win over Baldwin in a West Michigan D Conference match.
“We came out strong and were communicating well to start,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “There were times we lost our focus and made some mental errors but we rallied back and made the necessary adjustments.
“Our serving was strong tonight and carried us through our tough spots.”
Kelsey Quiggin had 10 kills, an ace and two digs while Lexy Abraham had three aces, 12 assists and a kill. Grace Hawk had 13 digs and an ace while Kaylee Carson added three kills and six digs.
Shannyn Spencer had two blocks, a kill and an ace while Harmony Harris added 10 aces, three assists and a kill.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped an 8-3 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
Scoring for the Vikings were Amedeo Marine, Alex King and Elliot Lavigne.
Cadillac hosts Alpena on Thursday and wraps up its regular season at Traverse City Central on Monday.
CLARE — Pine River dropped a 2-0 decision to Northern Michigan Soccer League foe Clare.
“It was probably the best all-around game I’ve seen this team play in three years,” Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. “We had some good close shots in the second half but couldn’t finish them.”
Daniel Leydet made 13 saves in the nets for the Bucks.
Pine River hosts Northern Michigan Christian today.
TRAVERSE CITY — Heritage Christian dropped a 5-0 decision to the Traverse City Bulldogs.
Keeper Peyton Nickel recorded 13 saves.
Heritage Christian (1-6-1 overall) hosts Pine River on Friday.
