MANTON — Manton’s boys and girls wrapped up the dual-meet portion of their schedule by beating Pine River and Beal City on Monday in a Highland Conference double-dual.
On the boys’ side, the Rangers beat the Aggies 99-58 and beat the Bucks 121-42. Beal City edged Pine River 79-73, as well.
Manton’s Nolan Moffit won the 400-meter dash in 56.61 seconds, the 800 in 2:10.72 and the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches. Robert Dykhouse won the 1600 in 4:51.02 and the 3200 in 10:51.98 while Zander Johnigan won the 300 hurdles in 44.34 seconds.
Logan Baker won the pole vault with a PR of 11-0 while Andrew Phillips won the long jump at 19-1.5. Manton’s foursome of Johnigan, Tyler Harding, Luke Pettengill and Phillips also won the 800 relay in 1:39.63.
Pine River won the 1600 relay (Ethan Baker, Zack Rizor, Kohen Ely, Brody Swanson) in 4:11.30 and the 3200 relay (Baker, Joey Kulpa, Scott Slocum, Swanson) in 10:15.83.
On the girls’ side, Manton beat Beal City 92-71 and beat Pine River 97.67-64.33 while the Aggies also beat the Bucks 91-68.
“Beal City was actually leading us by five points going into the last three events,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “The 3200 run is often something that kids don’t want to run.
“You can always tell the team that wants to win the most by how many kids they can muster for it.”
Manton’s Chloe Colton won the 1600 in 5:57.83 and the 3200 in 13:34.98 while Angela Porter won the 300 hurdles in 54.98 seconds. Makayla Gowell won the shot put at 30-9 and Mattie LaFreniere the pole vault at 8-0.
The foursome of Angela Porter, Hadley Saylor, Kennedi Wahmhoff and Colton won the 3200 relay in 12:06.13 while Melina Bates, Porter, Kelsey Harding and Madison Morris teamed to win the 1600 relay at 4:33.31. Morris, Gowell, Bates and Kaitlyn Carter won the 400 relay in 54.03 seconds.
Harding commended Bates’ efforts in the 100 and 200 and Reganne Stahl and Bridgette Collins qualifying for regionals in the pole vault.
Pine River Lillian Pylman won the discus at 101-3 and Kaylee Nethers the long jump at 14-9.
LAKE CITY — Lake City’s boys and girls swept their final dual meets, beating Highland foes Houghton Lake and Roscommon on Monday.
The wins give the defending Highland champion Trojan boys a perfect league mark heading into the conference finals May 23 at Pine River. Lake City beat Roscommon 98-61 and beat Houghton Lake 110-44.
On the boys’ side, Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.08 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.20 seconds while Enzo Ramalho won the 400 dash in 54.24 seconds, the 1600 in 5:47.50 and the 3200 in 11:16.59.
Rowland Ball won the shot put at 48-2.5 and Marcus Booms the pole vault at 11-6.
Lake City won the 400 relay (Blair, Brody Gothard, Tavin Miller, Tyler Brown) in 46.36 seconds and the 3200 relay (Ben Chaffee, Ramalho, Caiden Helsel and Peter Maddox) in 10:15.34.
Lake City’s girls beat Roscommon 101-51 and beat Houghton Lake 130-19.
On the girls’ side, junior Mackenzie Bisballe hit a big one in the jump, winning it with a personal-best leap of 5-4.5. She also won the discus at 77-0 and Hayleigh Vandertuig the long jump at 12-9.5.
Lauren Booms won the 400 dash in 1:06.35, Megan Gottschall the 800 in 2:52.93 and 1600 in 6:20.10 while Emma Roe won the 3200 at 14:13.38. Rylee Cohoon won the 100 hurdles in 17.16 seconds and Sadie Larson the 300 hurdles in 55.33 seconds.
Lake City won the 800 relay (Larson, Booms, Cohoon, Viviannah Harmon) in 1:57.18; the 1600 relay (Brooklyn Drexler, Kaitlin Kendall, Anna Ponce, Gottschall) in 4:46.34 and the 3200 relay (Drexler, Addison Seger, Ponce, Roe) in 12:00.32.
MCBAIN — McBain’s girls wrapped up an unbeaten Highland dual-meet season as it swept Evart and Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
Analiese Fredin won the 100 hurdles (18.00) and 300 hurdles (51.8) while Peyton Grant won the 400 dash (1:00.9); Kahli Heuker the 800 (2:56.4); Chelsi Eisenga the 1600 (5:52.6); and Rowan Ensing the 3200 (14:43.8).
Isabel Rozeveld won the shot put (34-1) and discus (108-2) while Mikayla Blood won the high jump (4-8); Olivia Wilt the pole vault (8-0) and Ayla Fredin the long jump (14-0).
McBain swept the relays, winning the 400 relay in 54.4 seconds, the 800 relay in 1:53.8, the 1600 relay in 4:28.9 and the 3200 relay in 14:00.0.
“The girls did well and accomplished a few more goals,” McBain girls coach Susan Maloney said.
“We went undefeated again in all of our double duals and that was a season goal for a lot of the girls.”
Evart’s Nyah Bell won the 100 dash (13.4) and 200 dash (27.8).
McBain’s boys took first in the meet, as well.
On the boys’ side, Claydon Ingleright won the 800 (2:25.8) and 1600 (5:01.4) while Aidan Koetje won the 3200 (11:53.6).
Eli Wilt won the 110 hurdles (16.8) while Mack Bontekoe won the shot put (42-0.5) and discus (123-1). Ben Rodenbaugh also won the high jump (6-2).
Evart’s Dakobe White won the 100 dash (11.6) and long jump (20-8.25) while Marcel White the 200 dash (23.7). Jordan Albright won the 300 hurdles (44.5).
NMC’s Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 12-9 while the Comets won the 800 relay in 1:37 and the 1600 relay in 3:44.7.
