BUCKLEY — Manton started strong and cruised to a 66-39 win over Buckley in a non-league boys basketball game on Saturday.
The Rangers were up 28-7 after the first quarter and had a commanding 37-21 lead at halftime.
"Our energy was great," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "Our rebounding and patience on offense was much better, too.
"Kyle Hudson, Jacob Ruppert and Dreden Morrow gave us some great minutes again on the defensive end."
Lucas McKernan paced Manton with 21 points and six rebounds while Kaleb Moore had 14 points, six assists and six steals. Luke Puffer added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Shelby Cade paced Buckley with 11 points.
The Rangers are at Lake City on Wednesday.
McBain beats Reed City
MCBAIN — McBain picked up a 64-26 win over Reed City in a non-league contest on Saturday.
"I was a little concerned about playing back to back less than 24 hours apart but the guys rose to the occasion and played pretty well," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "Our defense was outstanding and the team also did a great job of rebounding as well as dominating on both ends of the floor."
The Ramblers led 17-7 after the first quarter and 36-14 at halftime. It was 57-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaiden McGillis paced McBain with 28 points while Connor Murphy and Grayson VerBerkmoes each had seven.
Payton Hansen paced Reed City with eight points while Seth Jackson and Canyon Reed each had six.
• Reed City won the JV game 38-34 in overtime. Justin Stellini and Max Hammon paced the Coyotes with 12 points apiece while Evan Haverkamp led the Ramblers with eight and Mason Renucci had six.
