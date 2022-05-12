MANTON — The Manton golf team hosted a match against Mesick and Kingsley Wednesday at Emerald Vale Golf Course.
Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said the top four scorers for the Rangers were sophomore Lincoln Hicks with a round score of 47, sophomore Connor Garno, 49, senior Luke Puffer, 53, and senior Jeremiah Vlaeminck, 63. Sinkel said this was the lowest team score for nine holes this season.
"The kids played well, and we enjoyed the good weather," Sinkel said.
Sinkel said freshman Brady Sinkel shot a personal best round score of 56 for the junior varsity team.
