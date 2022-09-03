MANTON — A win is a win.
Yet, as the Highland Conference schedule picks up steam, they know they’ve got to do better.
Manton overcame turnovers and some costly penalties to beat Houghton Lake 34-13 on Friday night in a league contest.
Yet, with Lake City and Evart on the docket the next two weeks, Manton coach Eric Salani said his team has to be a lot better.
“I am proud of our guys for sticking with it and getting the win but we have to clean some things up,” he said. “We need better ball security and and we need to be more disciplined.
“We had three fumbles tonight which killed some big-time drives we were having and gave them decent field position.”
Nathan Winters led the Rangers with 93 yards rushing while Leon Barber had 84 and Logan Baker added 47. Barber scored three touchdowns while Baker and Andrew Phillips each had one.
Manton (2-0 overall) is at Lake City next Friday.
MANISTEE — After not getting to play last week, Mesick finally got its season underway in Week 2.
The Bulldogs made it count, too, as they beat Manistee Catholic 49-30 in a West Michigan D League contest.
Baldwin forfeited last week’s contest to Mesick due to low numbers, making the Bulldogs 2-0 in the early season.
Mesick started strong against Manistee Catholic, leading 28-16 after the first quarter and 42-22 at halftime.
Colton Eckler paced the Bulldogs on the ground with 182 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries while Ben Humphreys had 52 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Ashton Simerson also rushed for a touchdown.
Simerson was 6 of 15 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Eckler caught two passes for 68 yards and a TD while Tyler Hall caught two passes for 55 yards.
Tyler Hall paced the Bulldogs defensively with nine tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception. Connor Sisson had 7.5 tackles while Eckler had six tackles and picked off two passes. Simerson also picked off a pass.
Mesick hosts Marion on Saturday, Sept. 10.
