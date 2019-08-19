CENTRAL LAKE — They're off and running.
Manton's girls took third and the boys fifth in the Ryan Shay Memorial Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Centennial Golf Club.
Charlevoix won the Division 3 girls' title with 32 points while Harbor Springs was second at 36, the Rangers third at 67, Mancelona fourth at 111 and Kalkaska fifth at 123.
Molly Harding paced Manton with a seventh-place finish in 14:10 on the two-mile course while Paige Swiriduk was eighth at 14:13, Emily Harding 13th at 14:47, Phoebe McBride 17th at 16:29 and Chloe Colton 24th at 15:47.
Charlevoix won the boys' title with 25 points while Harbor Springs was second at 65, Kalkaska third at 76, Mancelona fourth at 95 and Manton fifth at 95.
Manton's Noah Morrow took second in 10:55, Jonathon Traxler 15th in 11:55, Cayden McGrew 28th in 12:49, Logan Patrick 32nd in 13:18 and Jeremiah Tuck 33rd in 13:19.
The Rangers compete in the Hesperia Baker Woods Invitational on Wednesday.
