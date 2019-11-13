CARSON CITY — There's something to be said for finding a way to win.
Despite letting a 2-0 lead slip away and a number of hitting errors hindering the effort, Manton still found a way to score one of the biggest wins in program history.
The Rangers outlasted Beal City 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12 in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball regional contest Tuesday at Carson City-Crystal High School.
The win sends Manton (40-3 overall) into Thursday's title match against Beaverton. The Beavers swept Houghton Lake in Tuesday's first semifinal.
"This win marks a big milestone for our program. The girls achieved their 40th win and the school's first regional semifinal victory," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "We didn't have a great game. We had over 30 hitting errors and we still found a way to win it.
"Since these girls were eighth graders, I have preached to them that you can either find a way to win or find an excuse why you couldn't. Tonight they found a way."
Abby Brown had three aces, 11 kills and 35 assists while Addison Letts had two aces and 28 digs. Brianna Puffer had two aces, 18 kills and two blocks while Jaden Wilder added eight kills and 29 digs.
Leah Helsel had six kills while Madalynn Lutke had three aces and 11 digs. Megan Moffit had an ace, four kills and 16 digs.
