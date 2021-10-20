Manton outlasts NMC in Highland volleyball

MANTON — The comeback tour continues.
Manton picked up a win over Northern Michigan Christian, beating the Comets 25-18, 25-11, 20-25, 21-25, 15-14 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
“We dropped some key conference matches early in the season and vowed to work harder and turn the table the next time we met,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “Tonight was a big win and helped us get closer to our goal. NMC was scrappy and I was proud of how the girls upped their effort to pull out the win.
“We had a lapse after game two, but they found the gas pedal and didn’t let off in game five. As we near the end of our season, we will push to come out strong each game and never hit the brakes.”
Adrianna Sackett had five kills, a block and 19 digs while Ashley Bredahl had an ace, 23 assists and six digs. Emma Ruppert had three digs while Hannah Clark added two blocks and four digs.
Kailey Fredette had 12 digs while Lauren Wilder recorded three aces, 14 kills and 18 digs. Leah Helsel had an ace, seven kills, six blocks and nine digs while Megan Moffit had four aces, 14 kills, two blocks, 14 assists and 10 digs.
Morgan Shepler added four aces, six kills and seven digs.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 13 kills while Megan Bennett had 12. Maggie Yount and Bennett had two blocks apiece while Yount dished out 26 assists.
Ebels and Sol Pacheco had four aces apice while Pacheco had 28 digs and Ebels has 20.
“We showed a lot of aggression and persistence in our game, and we had moments in the game that we were playing up to our potential, but we couldn’t keep consistent communication or mental stamina to get a win tonight,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
LEROY — Lake City outlasted Pine River 25-9, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 in a Highland match.
“Tonight’s match was filled with ups and downs and lost of determination,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“We came out swinging and playing perfect volleyball in game one and then watched game two slip away as we went away from our offense in that game.
“Senior leader Chloe Bisballe really stepped up and if you could give out a game ball she earned it. Another leader tonight was Haylee Parniske stepped up as she last minute had to adjust hitting in two new spots. I’m proud of how we kept our heads up after losing the second game.”
Chloe Bisballe led the way with 14 kills, five blocks, 21 digs and 100 percent serving while Parniske had 10 kills and seven digs. Marisa Manganello dished out 20 kills and 11 digs while Emily Urie had two kills and six digs.
Mackenzie Bisballe had 12 kills, seven blocks, 14 assists and 10 digs while Abby Holt added a kill, two blocks and five digs. Kaylee Keenan had 14 digs and served 100 percent while Jessica Allen had 12 digs and served 100 percent.
Josie Seger had two digs; Jenna Harris 10 digs; Helen Brown three assists; and Grace Richards six kills and six digs.
Pine River had an up-and-down night, as well.
“We started out real rough in game 1 and I think the whole concept of it being Senior Night was a very real thing,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“We settled in after that first set and played some very solid ball. Our aggressive serving kept us in many games and our scrappy play helped as well.
“We wish we could have brought home a win tonight for our seniors but there were definitely some great things that happened throughout the night.”
Pine River is at Evart on Thursday.
MCBAIN — McBain scored an easy 25-8, 25-10, 25-13 win over Shepherd in a non-league match.
“Tonight was our “Paint the Gym Pink” Night for Breast Cancer awareness, and on top of that, were playing a team that we practically knew nothing about, so I was a bit on edge going into this match, not sure what to expect,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I was pretty impressed with our level of intensity in our offense and our aggressive serving. We have a team motto this year to FOCUS when we step on the court, both for practice and for matches, and I thought these girls did a nice job of doing just that. We were able to play relaxed, but solid at the same time.
“I am really proud of what these girls did off the court as well in their efforts to raise money this year. Through flocking, bake sales, T-shirt sales and donations, we were able to raise over $3,600 that will go directly to a local community member who is currently undergoing treatments for breast cancer. This community never ceases to amaze me in their generosity, and these girls work hard in everything they do. I am incredibly proud of them as players, and as people.”
Emma Schierbeek led the way with 13 kills, four aces, seven digs and an assist while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had eight kills, three blocks, four digs and served 100 percent. Jersey Scott had six kills, two aces, a block, an assist and five digs while Analiese Fredin dished out 24 assists, four digs and nine aces on 34 of 35 serving.
McBain is at Houghton Lake on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 25-18, 27-25, 25-19 win over Marion.
Madison Salisbury and Kendall Meekhof paced the Patriots offensively with six kills apiece while Riley Husted added three kills.
Natalie Vandenburg also recorded five aces.
Heritage Christian (7-5 overall) hosts Immanuel Christian on Monday.
