MCBAIN — Down to the wire it went.
Again.
What figured to be a dog fight certainly was as Manton outlasted Lake City 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-6 in a Division 3 volleyball district contest Wednesday at McBain High School.
The win sends the Rangers into today's final against Pine River. The Bucks beat Evart 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 in Wednesday's first semifinal.
Manton coach Nicki Helsel said her team is pretty happy to still be playing.
"We knew tonight would be a dogfight and, in the end, these girls decided they just weren't ready to be done yet," she said. "We started tight and quiet but their experience and mental toughness brought them out of it.
"All the girls — our bench, our young players and our experienced players played with the heart needed to survive and advance. I am very proud of the team's tenacity. We now have a short time to recover and prepare mentally for Pine River in the finals."
Abby Brown paced Manton with four aces, six kills, a block, 52 assists and 18 digs while Addison Letts had three aces, two kills, three assists and 32 digs. Brianna Puffer had 26 kills, three blocks and six digs while Jaden Wilder added 20 kills, two assists and 40 digs.
Leah Helsel had six kills, a block and seven digs while Madalynn Lutke had an ace and 22 digs. Megan Moffit had two aces, four kills and 25 digs.
The five-set loss was a tough way to see the season end but Trojan coach Bridgid Ardis is very proud of her team.
"Even though it was a heartbreaking loss, we have so many things to be proud of," she said. "Rylie Bisballe achieved her 1,000th kill tonight.
"Our girls had many ups and downs this season but we were able to finish strong and play our best volleyball. Our girls play with class and heart and that's what makes a team. We were that team this season."
Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 kills, 13 digs, six blocks and two aces while Olivia Bellows added 11 kills, 17 digs, three blocks and an ace. Brook Silvers had six kills, 10 digs and an ace while Chloe Bisballe added five kills, 13 digs and two aces.
Emma Baron dished out 38 assists, 18 digs and two kills while Nicle Adams had six digs, two assists and two kills. Natalie Tighe added two digs.
• Pine River coach Jana Dennis is happy to be playing for a title today.
"Overall, we played a good first match of districts," she said. "We need to come out (Thursday) with a lot of intensity and play a complete match.
"We've worked hard all season to get to this point. Now, we just need to play."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with nine kills and seven digs while Cayla Trowbridge added seven kills and six digs. Parker Moores had five kills, five aces and five digs while Sophie Johnson dished out 23 assists.
