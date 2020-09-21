EVART — Manton, Pine River and Reed City each won divisions of the Evart Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Springhill Camps.
The Rangers brought home the title in the boys Blue Division with 42 points while Central Michigan Homeschool was second 53, Evart fourth at 91 and Northern Michigan Christian fifth at 92.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took first in 17:24, Johnathon Traxler third in 18:23, Nolan Moffit seventh in 19:52, Dillon Traxler 16th in 21:58 and Dominick Priest 17th in 22:05.
For Evart, Kinkade Dubreuil took second in 18:19, Angelus Hoffman 22nd in 23:30, Arthur Aube 24th in 24:16, Jeffrey Junker 25th in 24:36 and Korey Clark 26th in 24:49.
For NMC, Jonas Lanser took fifth in 19:19, Bobby Vennema 11th in 20:36, Colin DeKam 21st in 23:24, Jacob Booher 30th in 27:22 and Brett Ritsema 34th in 28:57.
Manton won the girls' Blue race with 19 points while Evart was second at 47.
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took second in 21:12, Chloe Colton third in 23:17, Madison Morris fifth in 23:38, Angela Bigelow 10th in 25:31 and Hadley Saylor 12th in 25:53.
"Newcomers Angela Bigelow and Dominic Priest ran their first competition of the season, earned themselves a varsity position and look like hard works," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Freshman Madison Morris continues to improve in leaps and bounds, having her third PR in a row."
For Evart, Sophia Scott took fourth in 23:44, Brianna Cass 11th in 25:34, Emma Hubbard 15th in 26:15, Rilee Clark 20th in 27:19 and Kyleigh Burhans 24th in 29;35.
For BNMC, Makayla Hall took sixth in 23:50, Kate Krick 17th in 26:18 and Ally Krick 28th in 31:42.
Reed City's girls took first in the White Division with 30 points and Marion was fifth at 141.
Coyote senior Abbie Kiaunis ran the top time of the day, taking first in 20:37. Nora Smoes took sixth overall in 22:27, Claudia Francke 12th in 23:08, Paige Lofquist 17th in 23:34 and McKenna Miller 24th in 24:55.
"Abbie is a gamer and she led her race wire-to-wire and ended up being the best time of the day. She's mentally tough — it's a challenge to push yourself when you are out alone the majority of the time, " Reed City co-coach Rich Saladin said. "Nora Smoes ran an outstanding race. he led a group of 5 or so before separating herself in the third mile and holding off a challenge from the end. Claudia and Paige both ran faster times than last year at this course. The kids are improving and I like what the future holds."
For Marion, Selena Quintero took 30th in 26:57, Nolah Grundy 33rd in 28:08, Madison Sutten 34th in 28:36, Andrea Weaver 39th in 29:39 and Paige Bobon 40th in 29:48.
Carson City-Crystal won the White Division boys' race with 21 points while the Coyotes were second at 45.
For Reed City, Ryan Allen took fifth in 18:00, Anthony Kiaunis sixth in 18:07, Izaiah Lentz 11th in 19:30, Elijah Lents 11th in 19:56 and Ty Kailing 18th in 19:58.
"The boys ran well. We were in the White race with Carson City-Crystal and they had some power runners. It really helped our boys to be pushed, " Saladin said. "We are making tremendous progress — especially for these young runners. This is the first time in our coaching era that we've had five runners all break the 20-minute mark. And we have a couple more knocking on the door."
For Marion, Aidan Timko took 37th in 23:34, Eric Williams 38th in 23:26, Jordan Wood 39th in 23:26 and Trey Davis 49th in 26:25.
Pine River's boys took first in the boys' Red Division with 41 points.
Jayce Methner took second in 17:54, Logan Churchill fourth in 18:00, Phil Rigling sixth in 18:18, Landyn Cool 10th in 19:07 and Wyatt Underhill 23rd in 20:40.
Pine River's girls took third in the girls' Red race with 63 points.
Elizabeth Rigling took fourth in 22:47, Hailey Wanstead fifth in 22:48, Amanda Hill 19th in 24:40, Jeresey Johnson 25th in 25:51 and Kendra Montague 27th in 27:15.
