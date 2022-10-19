BEAL CITY — Back-to-back sweeps.
Manton’s boys and girls each won Highland Conference cross country titles for the second straight season with the final league jamboree Tuesday afternoon at Beal City.
The Rangers were first on the boys’ side with 38 points while Lake City took second at 58, McBain third at 81, Roscommon fourth at 92, Beal City fifth at 112, Pine River sixth at 102 and Northern Michigan Christian seventh at 172.
“All of our kids have have been outperforming their rankings all year and they’re a very competitive group,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “With weather like we had today, they either double their efforts or give up.
“The boys just ran out of their minds.”
Logan Patrick took first in 17:38, Nolan Moffit third in 18:10, Robert Dykhouse fourth in 18:16, Dominick Priest 15th in 19:58 and Lucian Smith 17th in 20:10.
For Lake City, Paxton Hall took fifth in 18:28, Enzo Gagliari Ramalho sixth in 18:30, Caiden Helsel 10th in 19:17, Peter Maddox 18th in 20:25 and Owen Butkovich 21st in 20:36.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took second in 18:04, Nathan Koetje 13th in 19:42, Garrin Schneeg 19th in 20:27, Dallas Chamberlain 23rd in 20:57 and Kaden Abrahamson 29th in 21:21.
For Pine River, Gavin Kelso took eighth in 18:55, Scott Slocum ninth in 19:04, Ethan Baker 28th in 21:14, Mason Heilman 37th in 23:31 and Liam Geer 49th in 32:14.
For NMC, Elijah Kimbel took 22nd in 20:50, Colin DeKam 30th in 21:45, Jacob Booher 41st in 24:13, Hunter Fisher 46th in 28:06 and Brett Ritsema 50th in 34:12.
For Evart, Sawyer Fink took 32nd in 22:25.
Manton’s girls took first with 50 points while Beal City was second at 57, McBain third at 62, Pine River fourth at 80 and Lake City fifth at 90.
“I wouldn’t have bet on our girls at the start,” Harding said. “Beal City has a tough group of girls. They beat us handily in the first meet and I think we surprised them in the second.
“The girls ran hard today and we got them down the stretch.”
For the Rangers, Hadley Saylor took second in 20:52, Chloe Colton third in 21:15, Kennedi Wahmhoff 14th in 23:54, Madison Morris 15th in 24:14 and Tessa Ward 16th in 24:18.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took fourth in 21:29, Rowan Ensing 11th in 23:05, Shauna McLean 12th in 23:08, Briella Walenjus 13th in 23:33 and Mikayla Blood 22nd in 24:57.
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took sixth in 22:29, Amanda Hill 10th in 22:58, Annabeth Allee 17th in 24:34, Madelynne Sterly 18th in 24:42 and Layla Draper 31st in 25:50.
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took fifth in 22:18, Rylee Cohoon eighth in 22:49, Anna Ponce 25th in 25:16, Lily Fults 27th in 25:35 and Hayleigh Vandertuig 28th in 25:38.
For the Comets, Meldody Fraser took 45th in 31:34.
KENT CITY — Reed City’s boys wrapped up the CSAA crown by sweeping the league jamborees, including the third and final one Tuesday in Kent City.
The Coyotes were first with 62 points while Central Montcalm was second at 73 and Big Rapids third at 74.
August Rohde took second in 16:44, Anthony Kiaunis eighth in 17:22, Ty Kailing 13th in 17:55, Ryan Allen 14th in 17:57 and Aaron Allen 30th in 19:12.
“The boys ran great — especially in this weather,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said.
“It was a rain/sleet mix but they accomplished a big goal of winning the CSAA championship.
“Gus was outstanding at No. 2 overall. Ty Kailing really stepped up. Anthony and Ryan are just super runners and reliable. All four also earned 1st team all-conference.”
Central Montcalm took first on the girls’ side with 55 points while Kent City was second at 65, Chippewa Hills third at 85 and Reed City fourth at 107.
Nora Smoes took ninth in 21:23, Clara Smoes 12th in 22:10, Carly Carlson 21st in 22:51, Caelynn London 27th in 23:23 and Makayla Watkins 38th in 24:41.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac’s boys and girls each took fourth in the Big North Conference Championships at Petoskey.
Traverse City Central won the title on the boys’ side with 23 points while Petoskey was second at 70, Traverse City West third at 70, the Vikings fourth at 1301, Alpena fifth at 107 and Gaylord sixth at 178.
Cadillac junior Nolan Nixon earned first team all-conference honors by finishing fourth in 16:37.
Junior teammate Gabe Outman earned a second-team spot with an 14th-place finish in 17:46. Matthew Stilson took 23rd in 18:37, JJ Mahan 28th in 19:06 and Sam Tolkinen 32nd in 20:11.
TC West won the title on the girls’ side with 43 points while TC Central was second at 58, Petoskey third at 73, Cadillac fourth at 105, Gaylord fifth at 116 and Alpena sixth at 117.
Viking freshman Brooklyn Brown earned second team all-league honors by finishing 11th in a time of 20:22.
Ellie Cool took 17th in 20:55, Marisa Mazza 22nd in 21:27, Regan Hill 25th in 22:02 and Avery Mickelson 30th in 22:35.
