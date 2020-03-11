GRAYLING — Strong start.
Even better finish.
Manton withstood a third-quarter challenge from Hart but had little other trouble in beating the Pirates 51-36 in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Grayling High School.
The win sends the Rangers (22-2 overall) into a regional championship game on Thursday against Glen Lake. The Lakers (21-3) routed Pinconning 61-31 on Tuesday.
Manton wasted little time in getting rolling against Hart as the Rangers led 19-4 after the first quarter and had commanding 30-17 lead at halftime.
"Obviously, we got off to a great start," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We wanted to set the tone and create offense off our defense.
"We got into some early foul trouble, though, and hed to step back a little bit. They made a run in the third quarter and cut it to six."
That's when having a core senior group that's been together for nearly four years paid off.
Manton calmed things down, withstood the Pirates' run and went on one of its own to lead 39-27 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought my seniors stepped up and weathered the storm," Katona said. "We got it back to 14 right at the beginning of the fourth with huge leadership on their part."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 25 points and three steals while Abby Shepler had 10 points, seven steals and five assists. Molly Lane added eight points and five rebounds while Jaden Wilder had five points and five rebounds.
The winner of Thursday's regional title game advances to state quarterfinal play March 17 against Ishpeming Westwood or Charlevoix in Gaylord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.