HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton started strong and cruised to a 54-32 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers led 13-4 after the first quarter and 20-9 at halftime. It was 39-15 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a great team win tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We shared the ball unselfishly and got a lot of people into the game.
"It was a great way to start the the week."
Jaden Wilder paced Manton with 22 points, six steals, five assists and seven rebounds while Leah Helsel had 11 points and four steals.
Genna Alexander had 10 points and seven rebounds; Hadley Saylor five points; Megan Moffit nine rebounds; and Adriana Sackett six points and three steals.
Manton (3-6 overall, 3-4 Highland) is at McBain on Thursday.
