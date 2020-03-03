LAKE CITY — Manton used strong defensive intensity and set the tone from the get-go as it beat Houghton Lake 61-28 in a Division 3 district contest Monday at Lake City High School.
The Rangers were up 25-9 after the first quarter and 43-16 at halftime.
"I loved our defense," Manton coach JP Katona said. "I thought we communicated well and played great on-the-ball defense, especially my three guards. They caused a lot of fits for Houghton Lake's guards.
"We wanted to control the tempo, too, and I thought we sped the game up well. We need to do more of that."
Abby Shepler paced Manton with 18 points and six steals while Abby Brown had 16 points and five steals. Jaden Wilder had 12 points, five steals and four assists while Molly Lane grabbed seven rebounds.
The Rangers face Roscommon in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
