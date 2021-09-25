MANTON — They’d put together two or three good quarters here and there only to see leads slip away or miscues hinder the effort.
On Friday, there was none of that for Manton.
The Rangers were strong from start to finish in a 48-14 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference football contest.
Manton coach Eric Salani was quite proud of how his team responded.
“I told them before the game that all I wanted was four quarters of good football,” he said. “We’d had two or three here and there but they delivered tonight.
“We played physical, played fast and played our best game of the year. It showed on the scoreboard. We had guys make key plays at key moments to change or sustain momentum. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Lucas McKernan paced the Rangers with 142 yards rushing while Luke Paddock had 77 yards and Leon Barber 73.
McKernan also had 70 yards passing, including 45 to Puffer and 25 to Kaleb Webb.
Noah Cargill paced the defense with nine tackles while McKernan and Puffer had seven each. McKernan and Carson Danford picked off passes, as well.
Pine River coach Terry Martin was quick to credit Manton’s seniors for stepping up.
“Hats off to a couple of their seniors,” he said. “We couldn’t tackle (Paddock) and defensively, (Cargill) played his tail off and beat us up all night long.”
Austin Dean paced Pine River with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while Connor Rouse had 60 yards on 11 carries.
Dillon Blood paced the defense with 11 tackles while
Manton (3-2 overall, 2-2 Highland) is at Roscommon next Friday while Pine River (1-4, 1-3) hosts Beal City.
