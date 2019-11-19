Manton's Wilder headed to Lake State for hoops

MANTON — Jaden Wilder's epiphany came pretty quick.
The Manton High School senior had a couple of places in mind to continue her education and her basketball career but the answer came pretty quick.
Wilder took part in a camp at Lake Superior State University this past summer and made up her mind that's where she wanted to be.
Wilder signed her National Letter of Intent with the NCAA Division II school in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.
"It's such a weight off my shoulders," Wilder said. "It's just something I've always wanted to do and to have it be official is such a relief."
Lake State's coaching staff saw Wilder play in AAU tournament this past spring and invited her to a summer camp in the Soo.
That made the decision easy, she said.
"As soon as I went up there for the camp, I knew that's where I wanted to go," Wilder said. "They say you'll know when you talk to people and I knew right away.
"The coach offered me at the camp."
Wilder had some interest in Saginaw Valley State University, Western Michigan University and Alma College before deciding on Lake Superior State.
"I kept my options open until the end of summer and then went on an actual college visit up there to start the school year," she said. "After going to the camp and the visit, that's where I knew I wanted to be."
Wilder also has a connection with a current member of the Lakers' women's basketball team. Freshman Ashtyn Bell and Wilder had played together on AAU teams since middle school. That gives Wilder a level of comfort heading into next year.
"Getting to play with Ashtyn, the transition will be a lot more comfortable for me," Wilder added.
Lake Superior State coach Brandon Lokken is in his third year at the helm and is coming off a 2018-19 season where the Lakers went 8-19 overall, their most wins since 2011-12. Lokken was a longtime assistant in the men's basketball program before taking over as the women's coach in 2017.
Lake State is currently 1-2 overall.
Wilder averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals for Manton as a junior last season. With the Rangers returning their core for this winter, Wilder is excited to see what can happen.
"I want to improve my game and be the best teammate I can be," she said. "I just want to have fun with it and enjoy my last year with these girls."
Wilder will study pre-med at Lake State before working to become a pediatrician.
