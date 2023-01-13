ROSCOMMON — Manton held off a rally by Roscommon in the fourth quarter, nailing its free throws down the stretch to claim a 55-47 victory in Highland play.
“We withstood their pressure pretty well and made our free throws after they got within a basket,” said Manton coach Brandon Herlein.
“I’m really proud of our guys. We got some gutsy, intense bench play too and great energy.”
Lincoln Hicks hit for 23 points and Nolan Moffit nailed 18. Herlein also commended point guard Michael Hicks for handling the Bucks’ pressure late in the game and Connor Garno for providing good energy off the bench.
Manton (3-6, 2-4) travels to Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s on Saturday.
LEROY — Pine River gave Highland Conference front-runner Beal City a battle to the wire on Thursday before the Aggies pulled out a 43-40 victry
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow liked his team’s inspired effort.
“Our young men are trusting the process and working their tails off,” Goodenow said.
“We got off to a great start and then had a lull in the middle of the game where the turnovers hurt us again. I couldn’t be more proud of the way we dug in and kept it tight.”
The Bucks forged a 16-7 lead in the first quarter but were limited to just two points in the second quarter as the visiting Aggies ramped up the pressure. Beal City led 19-18 at the half and the game remained close throughout the second half.
“We had a couple opportunities to tie it up or take the lead late in the game but we didn’t convert our free throws,” Goodenow said.
Austin Dean tallied 15 for the Bucks. Tanner Prosch produced eight points and six rebounds and Trevor Holmquist made six with 12 boards and eight assists.
The Pine River JV (8-1) defeated Beal City 53-45.
Pine River (2-7. 1-5) is at NMC on Wednesday.
MARION — A balanced attack and moving the ball helped Marion beat Mason County Eastern 51-32 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest Thursday.
“It was a good night,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We shared the ball well and had 16 assists as a team.
“Everyone got to play and play a lot.”
The Eagles led 19-3 after the first quarter and 33-9 at halftime.
Braden Prielipp paced Marion with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Mason Salisbury had 11 points and six assists. Cole Meyer had 10 points and five assists while Weston Cox also scored five points.
Marion hosts Mesick next Thursday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Heritage Christian beat Grand Traverse Academy 71-36.
The Patriots led 14-0 early and cruised to the win.
Peyton Shaffer paced Heritage Christian with 30 points while Sebastian Vrieze had 17 and Peyton Nickel scored 12.
The Patriots are at PineView Homes of Evart on Tuesday.
ONEKAM — Buckley scored a win, beating Northwest Conference foe Onekama 51-40.
Taylor Matthews paced the Bears with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Kayla Milarch had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.
Aiden Harrand added eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Buckley hosts Brethren on Monday.
MANTON — Manton split a home tri-meet, defeating Mancelona 66-18 and dropping a 56-24 decision to Roscommon in Mid Michigan/Highland Conference action.
“Our wrestlers continue to improve every meet,” said Manton coach Chad Weston.
“They wrestled hard tonight and I’m very happy with the improvement we’ve shown. I was really happy to see the support we had in the stands too.”
Three Ranger wrestlers won both of their matches: Nolan Winsett (120), Kennnedi Wahmhoff (132), and Zander Johnigan 157.
Going 1-1 on the night were Summer Cook (106), Chloe Colton (113), Brayden Bard (150), Skylar Winsett (150), Makayla Gowell (165), Rylan Lewis (175), David Mullin (189) and Kavan Weinrick (215.
The Manton guys are at Sanford Meridian for a team tournament this weekend and the girls are at Grand Rapids Northview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.