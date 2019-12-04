MANTON — The good news is these games prepare you for later in the year.
The not-as-good news is they're a little stressful for the opening night.
Manton got the job done, though and beat Charlevoix 52-49 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
The Rayders, who are without University of Michigan signee Elise Stuck for the season because of a knee injury, stayed right with the Rangers throughout the contest.
"I thought it was a great game for us to start off with," Manton coach JP Katona said. "They're well-coached and they threw a lot at us tonight. These are the types of games that will help us later in the season."
Manton led 12-7 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime. It was 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Being able to maintain the lead and fight through adversity is key, Katona added.
"I was extremely happy with the way we kept the lead in the second half and were able to stop their momentum when they had it," he said. "We were able to close it out in the final minutes of the game with some big shots."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 19 points and six rebounds while Jaden Wilder added 10 points and five assists. Abby Shepler had nine points, five steals and five rebounds while Molly Lane also had seven points.
The Rangers host McBain on Friday.
