LEROY — Slow start.
Just enough at the end.
Manton got a much-needed win as it beat Pine River 41-39 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
While it wasn’t pretty, first-year Ranger coach Brandon Herlein said his team will take it.
“We’re still young and we’ve still got a long ways to go but I am super proud we found the win column tonight,” he said.
“I hope that continues to motivate our players from here on out.”
Pine River led 12-11 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime before the Rangers took a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we got off to a very sluggish start,” Herlein said.
“I don’t know if it was left over from the Beal City game but I loved the way we withstood their pressure and made our baskets count at the end.”
Nolan Moffit paced Manton with 16 points and Lincoln Hicks scored eight.
For Pine River, it was another close loss.
“Another tough one that went right down to the wire,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“We came out on the short end, but we had some very positive things to build on.
“Our intensity was much better. Nathan Marks and Dante Fauble were flying around the court. Sophomore Trevor Holmquist took at beating in the paint all night but never backed down and pulled down 10 boards. Sophomore Xander Martin knocked down two huge threes late in the 4th to keep the game tight.
“We’ll keep working hard and build off those positives.”
Marks paced Pine River with 14 points, four rebounds and seven steals while Austin Dean added eight points.
The Rangers are at Roscommon on Thursday while the Bucks got to McBain on Tuesday
• Pine River won the JV game 53-51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.