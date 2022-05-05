BEAL CITY — The Manton softball team lost both its games to Beal City, 10-4 and 16-4.
Manton coach Angie Taylor said the Rangers played a solid Beal City team and they couldn't string together any hits. She also said the team did some good things but also some bad things.
"We just need the good to outweigh the bad. Starting the second half of our season, I'm hoping that's going to start happening," she said.
In the first game, Shelby Bundy took the loss for the Rangers, going six innings giving up 12 hits, no earned runs with two walks and six strikeouts. At the plate, Autumn Sackett was 2 for 4, while Adriana Sackett 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Aliyah Geary also was 2 for 3 for the Rangers.
In the second game, Geary took the loss going 6.1 innings giving up 10 hits, five earned runs with eight walks and one strikeout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.