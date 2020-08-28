MANTON — That's a good way to start.
Manton opened its season with a 25-19, 25-14, 14-25, 25-18 win over Clare in a non-league volleyball contest Thursday night.
The Rangers also celebrated the senior night and invited Clare to do so, as well. Manton decided to make sure the seniors were honored as a number of questions remain about season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also invited the Pioneers to do so, as well, as Clare has been unable to get into its gym for practice or competition because it's in Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan.
"It was senior night and the girls were excited to play their first game," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "I thought our setters did a nice job running the offense off a pretty weak serve-receive.
"We had a lot of hitting errors, too, but our defense kept us in the game."
Aysia Taylor dished out 20 assists, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces while fellow senior Billie Brickheimer hd six kills and six blocks.
Ashley Bredahl had five aces, five assists and six digs while Brylie Greter added 14 digs. Hannah Clark had five aces and four kills while Leah Helsel had six kills, a block and 14 digs. Megan Moffit paced the offense with 14 kills and 15 digs while Morgan Shepler added two kills.
Manton hosts Frankfort and Brethren on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Cadillac clips Leland
LELAND — Cadillac picked up its first win of the young season, beating Leland 2-1 in a non-conference contest.
Viking coach Ian Wolf changed some things around in training and was pleased with the results.
"We played a new formation tonight and I thought the players stepped up to the test extremely well," he said. "Things are starting to click in training and in the games."
Scoreless at halftime, Cadillac got on the board first when Alex King scored off an assist from Bryan Farley six minutes into the second half.
It stayed that way until Leland scored on a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining in reguation.
Brendan McRoberts scored the game-winning goal for Cadillac three minutes later off an assist from Ben Kohler.
Elliot Lavigne made three saves in goal.
The Vikings (1-0-1 overall) host Big Rapids on Wednesday.
