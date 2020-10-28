EVART — Manton split a pair of matches in Highland Conference volleyball play.
The Rangers lost to Houghton Lake 25-15, 25-15 and beat Evart 27-25, 22-25, 15-5.
"We played very conservative volleyball again tonight," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "I have been encouraging them to take big aggressive swings, but we are just not quite there yet. Houghton Lake and Evart both hit hard at us and we didn’t put enough pressure on them.
"I have to give credit to my bench. They brought a lot of energy to our Evart match and lit a much-needed spark. We now have a week to get our heads on straight and refocused before districts. It will be a good time for us to get our second wind."
Ashley Bredahl had two aces and 10 digs; Aysia Taylor an ace, 10 kills, a block, 23 assists and six digs; Billie Brickheimer eight kills, a block and five digs; Brylie Greter an ace and 10 digs; Lauren Wilder three aces, three kills, a block and 19 digs; Leah Helsel three aces, eight kills, a block and seven digs; and Megan Moffit six kills, eight assists and 23 digs.
NMC falls short
BEAL CITY — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 25-10, 25-17, 25-23 decision to Beal City in a Highland match.
"Each set, we kept improving and adjusting our playing," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We definitely put up a tough fight against them."
Maggie Yount had 10 assists, a block and 18 digs while Megan Bennett had three blocks, three kills and three aces. Paige Ebels had six kills while Alaina Rozeveld had 11 digs and Emma Roper had an ace.
The Comets face Mesick in a Division 4 district contest Nov. 4 at Buckley.
Trojans top Panthers
LAKE CITY — Lake City scored a 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 win over Frankfort in a non-league match.
"This was a good start to a tough week," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We still have things to work on for our final conference tri on Thursday.
"It's always tough when it comes to the end of the season and we need to keep pushing through."
Chloe Bisballe had 16 digs and 12 kills' Emma Baron six kills, nine digs, two blocks and 23 assists; MacKenzie Bisballe six kills, three digs and two blocks; Olivia Bellows five kills, 11 digs and six aces; Haylee Parniske five kills and three blocks; and Nicole Adams two kills, three digs and seven assists.
Lake City is at McBain with Pine River on Thursday.
