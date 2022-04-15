SUTTONS BAY — Manton split a pair of non-league softball games with Suttons Bay on Thursday.
The Rangers won the opener 19-3 while the Norsemen won the second game 6-4.
“We came out really hitting in the first game and came out flat in the second game,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “Only playing three innings hurt us in the second game but it’s a learning experience for the girls.”
Shelby Bundy picked up the win in the first game, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Adriana Sackett had two hits and two RBIs; Megan Moffit three htis and an RBI; Bundy three hits and four RBIs; Morgan Shepler a hit; Makayla Gowell three hits and three RBIs; Genna Alexander two hits and an RBI; Aliyah Geary a hit and two RBIs; and Madison Schnitker a hit.
Geary took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate; Moffit had a hit and an RBI; Sackett a hit; Gowell a hit; Geary a hit and two RBIs; and Schnitker an RBI.
MANISTEE — Reed City swept a pair of non-league games from Manistee, 9-4 and 19-7.
Isabel Guy got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on one hit and nine walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Kaylin Goodman had two hits and an RBI; Payton Ennis two hits and an RBI; Hannah Stellini two hits and two RBIs; Kayla Montague two hits and three RBIs; Mya Beard a hit and an RBI; and Guy a hit.
Everyone in the lineup had a hit for Reed City in game two.
Goodman had two hits; Hayden Cutler two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs; Ennis a hit and an RBI; Guy a hit and an RBI; Riley Shafer a hit and two RBIs; Kylee Weck a hit and two RBIs; Stellini a hit and four RBIs; Montague a hit and two RBIs; and Beard a bases-loaded inside-the-park home run.
Reed City (3-1 overall) is at Lake City today.
AUGRES — Evart picked up its first win, beating AuGres-Sims 6-2 in a non-league baseball game. The second game was called due to the temperatures and wind.
Preston Wallace recorded the win and Logan Witbeck pitched in relief.
“Both of our guys pitched much better than the last time out and threw a lot more strikes,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
Jake Ladd led the way at the plate with two hits and an RBI while Bryant Calderon had a hit and two RBIs.
Evart (1-2 overall) is at Clare on Monday.
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay took two non-league games from Manton, 2-1 and 3-2, with walk-off wins in both.
Waylon Purkiss took the loss in game one, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four.
Carson Danford had the Ranger’s lone hit.
Jacob Kuhn took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two in an inning of relief.
At the plate, Ben Paddock had two hits and an RBI; Purkiss a hit and an RBI; James Little a hit; and Gage Schaub a hit.
BUCKLEY — Buckley’s boys took first and the girls third in their own track and invitational on a frigid and windy Thursday.
On the boys’ side, the Bears totaled 111 points while Frankfort was second at 93. Northern Michigan Christian and Mesick tied for third at 61.
“Obviously, times were not a focus with the heavy winds and cold temps,” Buckley coach Ken Wicker said. “I thought we competed well.”
Buckley’s Tyler Apple won the shot put at 40-feet, 7.25-inches and the discus at 100-10 while Kyle Kaczanowski won the high jump at 5-8 and the long jump at 19-7.
Nick Simon won the 200-meter dash in 27.25 seconds while Kyle DeShasier won the 400 dash in 56.98 seconds.
The Bears won the 1600 relay in 3:59.06 and the 3200 relay in 9:55.72.
NMC’s Jonas Lanser won the 800 in 2:15.60 and was second in the 1600 in 5:14.49 while Nathan Eisenga took second in the high jump at 5-6.
Mesick’s Deven Pawlowski won the 100 dash in 12.68 seconds and the 110 hurdles in 19.17 seconds. Colton Eckler took second in the 200 dash in 27.43 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Frankfort took first with 153 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 115, Buckley third at 67.5, Mesick seventh at 18 and NMC ninth at 6.
Buckley sophomore standout Aiden Harrand won the 800 in 2:38.49, the 1600 in 5:53.81 and the 3200 in 13:09.85.
ROCKFORD — Cadillac dropped a 7-1 decision to Rockford in a non-league girls’ tennis match.
“Today’s match against Rockford gave us a great opportunity to practice playing with a wind factor,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said.
“The girls had to adjust their serves and groundstrokes in particular to keep the ball in play.”
Zoey Feister lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson lost 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
