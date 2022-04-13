BENZONIA — Manton opened its softball season by splitting a pair of games with Benzie Central on Tuesday.
The Rangers won the opener 4-0 while the Huskies took the second game 10-6.
"I was satisfied with our first game and it was only our second time being outside," Manton coach Angie Taylor said. "We figured out what we need to work on defensively.
"I was happy with our hitting, too, with Morgan (Shepler) and Shelby (Bundy) both hitting home runs."
Bundy got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Shepler had two hits, including a home run; Autumn Sackett two hits and an RBI; Aliyah Geary a hit and an RBI; and Madison Schnitker a hit and an RBI.
Geary took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had a hit and RBI; Bundy two hits and an RBI; Sackett two hits and three RBIs; and Makayla Gowell an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.