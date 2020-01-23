HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton split a pair of wrestling matches on Wednesday.
The Rangers lost to Kingsley 63-15 in a non-league match before beating Highland Conference foe 66-12.
"We did better than we did the last time against Kingsley but they're a strong team," Manton coach Dan Tuck said. "The kids are still improving."
Scoring two wins were Hunter Buck (130 pounds), Corbin Colton (145) and Elijah Cunningham (140).
Chloe Colton (103), Virgil Phillips (112), Xavier Elkins (119), Eli Hoyt (125), Deanna Sparks (135), Ben Paddock (160), Connor McGrew (171) and Kiyra Oster (189) each won a match.
Manton is at the Reed City Invitational on Saturday.
Coyotes drop two
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City dropped a pair of CSAA Gold matches to Big Rapids (36-35) and Tri County (68-12).
Austin Fowler (215) and Bryson Hughes (145) each won a pair of matches for the Coyotes while Aaron Boucher (140), Chad Landis (152), Kellen Haney (171) and Mason Johnson (125) each won one.
Reed City hosts its tournament on Saturday.
