MANTON -- Manton split a pair of matches in Highland/Mid Michigan Wrestling Conference action on Thursday.
The Rangers beat Roscommon 42-30 and lost to Benzie Central 54-30.
"It's important for us to keep getting better every time we step on the mat and I believe we did that," Manton assistant coach Adam Coleman said. "It was awesome to get the crowd hyped up for our win against Roscommon on senior night even while being shorthanded from sickness, etc.
"What I am most impressed with is how we're not only improving with our kills but our toughness and our willingness to battle in the face of adversity."
Picking up two wins each were Reganne Stahl (112 pounds), Ben Paddock (171), Kavan Weinrick (189), Kiyara Oster (215) and Todd Cole (285).
Natalee Kibbe also picked up a win at 130.
