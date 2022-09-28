MCBAIN — Manton got back on track in the Highland Conference volleyball race, beating Northern Michigan Christian 25-9, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 in a league match Tuesday.
“The Highland Conference have strong teams in it this year and we knew NMC was going to put up a strong offense,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “Our defense did a nice job covering the floor but we still struggled a little put up a consistent offense.
“I was able to try a different lineup each game and still come away with a win, which is great. Tonight really helped give all of us valuable reps and to see the areas we still have to work on as we move through the second half of our season.”
Abbie Potter had a dig; Adriana Sackett seven kills, 20 digs and an assist; Ashley Bredahl a kill, 29 assists and 14 digs; Bridgette Collins an ace and seven digs; Emma Ruppert seven digs; Genevieve Alexander a kill, two aces and a dig; Lauren Wilder 15 kills, an ace, 17 digs and two blocks; Leah Helsel 10 kills, five aces, an assist, 23 digs and a three blocks; Mattie Lafreniere an assist, two digs and three blocks; and Morgan Shepler six kills, an ace, an assist and 19 digs.
Manton (23-4-3 overall, 2-1 Highland) hosts Beal City on Thursday.
NMC coach Anna Veldink was pleased with her team’s level of play.
“We brought intensity and fight into this match,” she said. “Even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, we still performed at our level and gave it our all.”
Paige Ebels had five aces and Mabel Yount had two while Katie Shaarda dished out 29 assists. Ebels had 24 digs while Alaina Rozeveld had 20. Ebels recorded 14 kills and Yount had 12 while Emma Tossey and Yount each had two blocks.
NMC (17-4, 1-2) is at Roscommon on Thursday.
LAKE CITY — Lake City stayed perfect in Highland play, beating Pine River 25-10, 25-13, 25-17.
“We played OK volleyball,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “I felt our pace of play was slower than it was in our tournament win (Saturday). We know we have to improve that over this week as we play our rival and second-ranked McBain (next week).
“We have the rest of this week off so we have time to get our game plan together and gain some mental toughness as that always plays a factor.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 14 kills, eight digs and blocks while Helen Brown had 12 assists and seven digs. Emily Urie had 16 digs and a kill while Haylee Parniske had five digs and two kills.
Alie Bisballe had eight kills; Isabelle Whitcomb four digs and three assists; Kaylee Keenan 21 kills; Kasey Keenan eight digs and six kills; Hailey Hamel 100 percent serving; Hannah Hern three digs; Hannah Vasicek two kills and three digs; Caleigh Schneider two kills; Leah Linderman a dig; Zoe Butkovich three kills and two digs; Kaitlin Kendall five figs; Kylie Hunt seven digs; and Jenna Harris four digs.
Lake City (24-2-1, 5-0) hosts McBain next Tuesday.
Pine River struggled at the service line and at the net.
“We came in expecting to play the same type of match we played last week,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “However, we missed a lot of serves which put us in a hole.
“That, combined with our struggle with block, made it super hard for our defense to do its job.”
Emily Lockhart had six kills and five digs while Alayna Nichols had 18 assists and 12 digs.
ROSCOMMON — McBain stayed perfect in Highland play as it beat Roscommon 25-10, 25-14, 25-11.
“I was pretty excited to get back in the gym again, after only having one match last week and no tournament this past weekend,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“We didn’t really know much about Roscommon, as we hadn’t seen them, but we just tried to focus on our ball control.
“We had a strong night serving with 94 percent as a team and 20 aces total. It was good to have some quality contribution from everyone.”
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 11 kills, six digs, two aces and an assist while Linde VanderVlucht had eight kills, three blocks, 15 digs, an assist and our aces on 94 percent serving while Analiese Fredin dished out 22 assists, four digs and eight aces on 100 percent serving.
McBain (22-4-1, 3-0) hosts Houghton Lake on Thursday.
CUSTER — Mesick swept Mason County Eastern 25-10, 25-23, 25-16.
“I am very proud of the girls as they handled some untimely errors in the second set but held on to win with strong serving at the end,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We continue to struggle with our communication and consistency but are working through it.”
Kelsey Quiggin led the Bulldogs with five kills and nine digs while Celeste Hallett had a block, eight assists, a kill and six digs.
Rebecca McCree had a block, two aces, two kills, two assists and 10 digs while Kylie Sexton had two blocks and four aces.
Jazmyn Mills added four aces and seven digs.
Mesick hosts Walkerville on Thursday.
MANCELONA — Forest Area scored a 25-11, 25-13, 22-25, 24-26, 15-12 win over Mancelona in a Ski Valley Conference match.
Lauren McConnell had 22 digs while Taylor Muth dished out 30 assists. Val Nelson had 10 kills while Gracie Schroder recorded 16 kills and Desjanae Perkins had nine.
Jersey Patton had 29 digs; Natalie Lenhart three blocks; and Peyton Sedwick three kills.
The Warriors host Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday.
