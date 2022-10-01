MANTON — Not much went right for Manton as it dropped a 43-0 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference football contest.
Turnovers, missed assignments, missed blocks and just plain missing the ball hurt, Ranger head coach Eric Salani said.
"We just shot ourselves in the foot multiple times," Salani said. "We have to learn from this and get better next week."
Outside of the execution issues, Roscommon dominated the game from a physical standpoint, as well.
"We were outphysicaled on both sides of the ball," Salani said. "It was an ugly night for us and I will make sure we are more prepared for next week from a physicality standpoint."
Manton hosts Beal City next Friday.
