GRAYLING — Manton picked up a pair of non-league softball wins by beating Grayling 12-8 and 18-1 on Friday.
"I was really proud of how the seniors stepped up in these games and we had some really good hits as a team," Manton coach Angie Taylor said. "We got ahead and didn't let up. That was nice to see."
Shelby Bundy got the win in the opener, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits and two walks.
At the plate, Autumn Sackett had a hit; Sam Powers two hits and an RBI; Aysia Taylor two hits and four RBIs; Megan Moffit two hits and an RBI; Ashley Bredahl a hit and two RBIs; Hannah Larson a hit and an RBI; Morgan Shepler a hit; and Addison Pant a hit.
Noelle Nyquist got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Sackett had three hits and an RBI; Powers two this and three RBIs; Taylor a hit and three RBIs; Bundy two hits and two RBIs; Moffit a hit and two RBIs; Bredahl a hit and an RBI; Larson a hit and an RBI; Shepler two hits; and Makayla Gowell three hits and two RBIs.
Manton is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Manton swept
GRAYLING — Manton dropped a pair of non-league games to Grayling 13-1 and 22-13.
"We saw some good things tonight," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "After a rough game one, we responded in game two. I thought our approach at the plate was much better."
Alex Wilds took the loss in the opener. Ben Paddock doubled while James Little and Waylon Purkiss had a hit apiece.
Little took the loss in game two.
Paddock had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs while Carson Danford, Jakob Kuhn and Purkiss each had a hit. Gabe Jensen added an RBI.
Manton is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
