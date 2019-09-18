BEAL CITY — Those are two big wins.
Manton picked up two Highland Conference volleyball victories, beating host Beal City and Lake City in a league tri Tuesday.
The Rangers beat the Aggies 25-14, 15-25, 15-12 and beat Lake City 26-24, 25-23.
"Someone pretty smart once said success occurs when opportunity meets preparation," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We have been working on some different rotations and I felt the girls looked ready to play and executed our game plan nicely.
"Our seniors showed up and were on a mission. This was very competitive tri meet and I am so proud of the girls for coming home with two big conference wins. We will enjoy it tonight but then it's back to work."
Abby Brown dished out 34 assists, two aces, nine kills and 23 digs while Addison Letts had an ace, two kills, three assists and 33 digs. Billie Brickheimer added eight kills while Brianna Puffer had 23 kills, seven digs and six aces.
Leah Helsel had an ace, four kills and 18 digs while Madalynn Lutke added two kills and 36 digs. Megan Moffit had 14 kills and 34 digs.
Lake City also dropped its match to Beal City 25-7, 25-7.
"We learned a lot that we need to fix before we see these teams next time," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We came out flat and could never gain momentum.
"These were two teams we knew we needed that toughness that we did not bring."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 12 kills, 28 digs and two blocks while Olivia Bellows had three kills, 10 digs and a block. Brook Silvers had three kills and 10 digs while Chloe Bisballe added two kills, 20 digs and a block
Manton is at McBain with Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday while Lake City is at Roscommon with Houghton Lake.
• Manton's JV lost to Beal City 25-24, 25-17 and lost to Lake City 25-13, 31-29.
