MCBAIN — Manton improved its league record to 7-1 with a pair of Highland Conference volleyball victories Thursday night.
The Rangers beat host McBain 25-16, 22-25, 15-13 and beat Northern Michigan Christian 25-12, 25-13.
"This has been a long with two away tris and homecoming," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "The girls played really well on Tuesday and came out flat again tonight.
"We struggled to control the ball and that hurt our offense. We have some small discipline areas to work harder in and that should clean up a lot of our game. McBain played very scrappy defense and didn't give us anything easy. The girls learned they have to work a lot harder to come out with wins."
Abby Brown dished out 37 assists, three aces, five kills and eight digs while Addison Letts had an ace, two kills and 34 digs. Billie Brickheimer had two kills and five blocks while Brianna Puffer added an ace, 14 kills and three blocks.
Leah Helsel had eight kills and 20 digs; Madalynn Lutke 24 digs; and Megan Moffit six aces, 13 kills and 23 digs.
McBain also beat NMC 25-21, 25-22.
"Tonight was pretty frustrating because we never really got into a rhythm," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "I thought we were able to give a good run with Manton but just were not able to capitalize when we needed to.
"That seems to be our biggest struggle right now is getting those key points when the pressure is on."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 22 kills, four aces and 14 digs while Leah Neverth had 11 kills, 17 assists, five aces and 11 digs.
Manton hosts Pine River Tuesday in a White Out Benefit game with proceeds going to a local family battling lung cancer. There will be a bake sale, basket raffle and balloon pop. The Ramblers host Evart the same day.
