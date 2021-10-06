LEROY — Manton made it a clean sweep, winning both sides of the second Highland Conference cross country jamboree Tuesday at Pine River.
The Rangers took first on the girls’ side with 30 points while Beal City was second at 58, McBain third at 66, Pine River fourth at 76 and Lake City fifth at 130.
Molly Harding paced Manton with a second-place finish in 21:20 while Chloe Colton took fourth in 22:34, Madison Morris eighth in 23:06, Morgan Howell 10th in 23:35 and Kennedi Wahmhoff 11th in 23:51.
“Today, our No. 5 girl Reganne Stahl was out due to sickness but our Nos. 6-7 stepped up and had an outstanding day,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said.
“No. 6 freshman Kennedi Wahmhoff moved up from 27th at the first conference jamboree to 11th today. Junior Hadley Saylor who was competing in only her second 5k of the season finished in 12th.”
Reese Ensing paced McBain with a fifth-place finish in 22:37 while Baylie Eisenga took 14th in 24:23, Chelsi Eisenga 17th in 24:43, Amelia Schihl 18th in 24:45 and Rowan Ensing 20th in 25:12.
Elizabeth Rigling paced Pine River with a sixth-place finish in 23:01 while Hailey Wanstead took seventh in 23:05, Lydia Sterly 21st in 25:18, Amanda Hill 22nd in 25:24 and Madelynne Sterly 29th in 26:57.
Rylee Cohoon paced Lake City with a 19th-place finish in 24:51 while Hayleigh Vadertuig took 26th in 26:33, Megan Gottschall 33rd in 27:23, Emma Nickerson 34th in 27:30 and Jordan Fox 35th in 27:43.
Faith Hamilton paced Evart with a 48th-place finish in 30:20 while Harley Landenberg took 52nd in 31:54, Ambyr Cornell 53rd in 32:30 and Madie Leyder 56th in 33:07.
Northern Michigan Christian’s Kate Krick took 37th in 28:17 and Melody Fraser was 44th in 29:30.
Manton took first on the boys’ side with 49 points while Pine River was second at 60, Roscommon third at 69, McBain fourth at 100, Beal City fifth at 131, NMC sixth at 144 and Evart seventh at 149.
Noah Morrow took first for the Rangers in 16:25 while Jonathon Traxler was sixth in 18:47, Logan Patrick seventh in 18:47, Nolan Moffit 12th in 19:38 and Dylan Traxler 23rd in 20:33.
“On the boys’ side, we had finished in second at the first jamboree and were only out of first by two points,” Harding said. “At Pine River, spectators can only see the runners one time, at the 1600-meter mark. We scored the meet out and we were in second behind Roscommon by three points and Pine River was three points behind us.
“When the runners returned for the sprint to the finish, the positions of those three teams had flip-flopped. Our boys have had their eyes on the conference title and have been working really hard. Seeing them pick up that many points was impressive. We ended the day with four boys in the all-conference positions. Juniors Nolan Moffit and Lucian Smith had the biggest improvement by moving up eight and nine places in the conference results.”
Landyn Cool took fifth for the Bucks in 18:44 while Philip Rigling was 10th in 19:18, Cameron Salisbury 11th in 19:27, Carter Lewis 16th in 19:53 and Scott Slocum 18th in 19:54.
Claydon Ingleright took third for McBain in 18:29 while Cole Ingleright was 15th in 19:52, Nathan Koetje 17th in 19:53, Kaden Abrahamson 33rd in 22:05 and Dallas Chamberlain 34th in 22:25.
Jonas Lanser took eighth for NMC in 18:58 while Luke Pettengill was 14th in 19:47, Colin DeKam 45th in 24:31, Jacob Booher 47th in 24:54 and Trenton Gladu 49th in 25:19.
Cory Vader took 22nd for Evart in 20:27, Andrew Booher 27th in 21:28, Tim Pentecost 31st in 21:51, Steven Gascoinge 32nd in 22:00 and Cadin Keysor 46th in 24:38.
Peter Maddox took 26th for Lake City in 21:15 while Scout Wetzel was 35th in 22:33, Gabe Comp 41st in 23:44 and Jordan Rosekrans 54th in 25:52.
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City’s boys took second and the girls third in the second CSAA Gold Jamboree Tuesday at Big Rapids.
Powerhouse Fremont took first on the boys’ side with 33 points while the Coyotes were second at 85 and Big Rapids third at 89.
“The boys were missing two of our normal top five runners and we still finished second overall behind Fremont,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “I can’t say enough of how hard our kids pushed themselves. Very proud of their effort. It shows how deep we are and, when full strength, we can be very good. Ryan Allen is rock solid at the top.”
Ryan Allen took ninth for the Coyotes in 18:55 while August Rohde was 15th in 19:28, Ty Kailing 17th in 19:32, Elijah Lentz 22nd in 20:22 and Mason Dozier 25th in 20:41.
Chippewa Hills took first on the girls’ side with 51 points while Central Montcalm was second at 66 and Reed City third at 71.
“I think our kids all ran really well,” Saladin said. “We had four girls in the top 16 with Nora Smoes, Clara Smoes, Paige Lofquist, and Carly Carlson leading the way. We’ll keep working and I love to see the competitiveness from this bunch.”
Nora Smoes took seventh in 22:22, Clara Smoes ninth in 22:52, Paige Lofquist 12th in 23:08, Carly Carlson 16th in 23:42 and Alaina Hanson 31st in 26:29.
