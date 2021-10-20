ROSCOMMON — That’s a first.
Manton’s girls and boys cross country team swept Highland Conference titles for the first time in program history at Tuesday’s final league jamboree in Roscommon.
The Rangers were first on the girls’ side with 30 points while Pine River was second at 60, Beal City (62) third, McBain (77) fourth and Lake City (126) fifth.
“As a team our girls went into the meet knowing they had a firm grip on the title,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “They just needed to do what they’ve been doing all season. However, individually we had the goal of getting seven girls into all-conference positions, and they did just that.
“Individual standouts where Kennedi Wahmhoff and Hadley Saylor. Kennedi’s first conference meet, she was 27th and ended in 12th place. And Hadley started the season injured as she was still dealing with issues dating back to track season in the spring. Hadley took some time off from running but kept cross-training and tonight it all paid off with her fifth-place finish.
Molly Harding paced Manton with a second-place finish in 20:28 while Saylor was fifth in 21:49, Chloe Colton eighth in 22:16, Madison Morris 11th in 22:45 and Wahmhoff 13th in 23:11.
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took fourth in 21:45, Hailey Wanstead 10th in 22:34, Amanda Hill 12th in 23:02 and Lyida Sterly 17th in 23:38.
For McBain, Reese Ensing took sixth in 21:51, Baylie Eisenga took 14th in 23:15, Rowan Ensing 19th in 23:43, Chelsi Eisenga 20th in 23:58 and Amelia Schihl 24th in 24:42.
For Lake City, Rylee Cohoon took 21st in 24:09, Hayleigh Vandertuig 28th in 25:32, Megan Gottschall 29th in 25:34, Emma Nickerson 34th in 26:32 and Jordan Fox 36th in 26:50.
Manton’s boys took first with 37 points while Roscommon (66) was second, McBain (83) third, Pine River (86) fourth, Beal City (140) fifth, Northern Michigan Christian (172) fifth, Evart (174) seventh and Lake City (174) eighth.
“The boys side, it was much different,” Harding said. “We started the season ranked fourth and slowly worked our way up the ranks. Tonight, our boys left no doubt and were 29 points in front of second-place Roscommon on its home course.
“With the exception of Noah, the undefeated conference champion, every boy improved their rank each jamboree this season.”
Morrow took first in 16:14 while Johnathon Traxler was third in 18:08, Logan Patrick fifth in 18:19, Nolan Moffit seventh in 18:34 and Lucian Smith 21st in 20:17.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took second in 17:52, Nathan Koetje ninth in 18:50, Cole Ingleright 10th in 19:06, Kaden Abrahamson 29th in 21:07 and Dallas Chamberlain 34th in 21:42.
For Pine River, Cameron Salibsury took 11th in 19:08, Philip Rigling 16th in 19:49, Scott Slocum 18th in 20:02, Carter Lewis 19th in 20:11 and Wyatt Underhill 22nd in 20:20.
Luke Pettengill paced NMC with a 14th-place finish in 19:16 while Corey Vader led Evart, taking 15th in 19:45. Paxton Hall led Lake Cith with a 20th-place finish at 20:13.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac’s girls finished fourth and the boys fifth at the Big North Conference Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Petoskey Middle School.
Traverse City Central won the title on the girls’ side with 33 points while Petoskey was second at 63, TC West third at 73, Cadillac fourth at 85, Alpena (105) fifth and Gaylord (173) sixth.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in 19:43. Regan Hill took 15th in 21:26, Ellie Cool 20th in 21:58, Marisa Mazza 21st in 22:02 and Avery Mickelson 24th in 22:19.
TC Central won the boys’ title with 32 points while TC West (59) was second, Petoskey (61) third, Alpena (78) fourth, Cadillac (118) fifth and Gaylord (175) sixth.
Nolan Nixon took 13th in 17:27, Gabe Outman 18th in 18:07, Matthew Stilson 27th in 18:43, Jackson Hilt 28th in 19:02 and Bjorn Tracy 32nd in 19:25.
FREMONT — Reed City wrapped up second place in the CSAA Gold Division by taking third in the final league jamboree Tuesday at Fremont.
The host Packers won the title with 33 points while Big Rapids was second at 85 and the Coyotes third at 86.
“The boys raced well again,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said.
“We have a strong group of boys and, although not a lot of individual honors, the team still took second overall in the conference season standings.
“Ryan Allen couldn’t run for us today but he still claimed honorable mention. Anthony Kiaunis ran great today and finished 8th overall in this race.
“He’s a top runner in the conference. Gus Rohde and Ty Kailing were both top 20 runners today.
“It was a great effort on a tough course — but finishing second to the two-time defending Division 2 state champs in Fremont is something to be proud of.”
Kiaunis took eighth in 19:05, Rohde 17th in 20:11, Kailing 20th in 20:48, Elijah Lentz 26th in 21:38 and Izaiah Lentz 27th in 21:40.
Chippewa Hills won the title on the girls’ side with 49 points while Central Montcalm took second at 71 and Reed City third at 74.
“Very proud of Nora Smoes,” Saladin said. “She ran a great race today and checked off another pre-season goal of hers. She’s strong on the hills and her determination paid off. She earned this spot on the first team.
“Clara Smoes had another great outing and earning all-conference as a freshman is a big deal. Paige Lofquist is a senior and she has been just short of all-conference honors in the past — so this is well-deserved for her to earn this her senior year. Carly Carlson was just shy of earning honors but ran a great race and fellow freshman Alaina Hanson had a strong showing. We are pleased with thirrd overall in conference.”
Nora Smoes took sixth in 23:17, Clara Smoes 11th in 23:52, Lofquist 13th in 24:00, Carlson 16th in 24:54 and Alaina Hanson 29th in 27:28.
