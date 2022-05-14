MANTON — Make it a clean sweep.
Manton’s boys and girls each took first in the annual Ranger Track and Field Invitational on Friday.
On the boys’ side, the Rangers were first with 112.5 points while Grayling was second at 84, Reed City third at 67, Buckley fifth at 64, Pine River seventh at 56, Northern Michigan Christian 11th at 29, Evart 13th at 19.5, Mesick 14th at 17 and Forest Area 18th at 4.
The Rangers won two of the co-ed relays as they took athlete-staff 400-meter relay in 52.38 seconds and the co-ed 3200 relay in 9:42.63. Evart won the co-ed 800 relay in 1:46.16.
Senior Noah Morrow had a strong day for Manton as he won the 800 in a personal-best time of 1:56.78, the 1600 in 4:42.76, the 3200 in 9:49.58 and ran a leg of the 1600 relay that finished first in 3:33.81.
Lucas McKernan won the 300 hurdles in a PR of 44.22 seconds while Carter Helsel took second in the shot put with a PR of 45-feet, 8-inches.
Reed City’s Izaiah Lentz took second ion the 400 dash in 53.97 seconds; Anthony Kiaunis second in the 1600 in 4:47.69; Ryan Allen third in the 3200 in 10:38.92; Blake Daggy second in the 110 hurdles in 16.26 seconds; and Dylan Schebil third in the shot put at 45-7.5.
Buckley’s Nick Simon took third in the 200 dash in 23.87 seconds; Jeremiah Pasbjerg third in the 400 dash in 54.41 seconds; Jackson Kulawiak third ion the 800 in 2:08.37; and Kyle Kaczanowski first in the high jump at 6-5 and second in the long jump at 21-7.
Pine River’s Landyn Cool took second in 3200 at 10:33.01 while the Bucks won the 800 relay in 1:37.06
On the girls’ side, Manton totaled 121.83 points to win the title while Grand Traverse Academy was second at 117, Frankfort third at 91, Pine River fifth at 82.5, Buckley seventh at 38, Mesick 10th at 27, Forest Area 12th at 24, Reed City 13th at 18 and Evart 14th at 15.
Manton’s girls had no individual fists but picked up a lot of points with depth.
Madison Morris took second in the 100 dash in 13.44 seconds; Kennedi Wahmhoff second in the 400 dash in 1:05.17; Molly Harding third in the 1600 in 5:48.11 and second in the 3200 in 12:30.74; Grace Wahr second in the 100 hurdles in 17.41 seconds, third in the 300 hurdles in 53.56 seconds and third in the long jump at 15-8; and Reganna Stahl second in the pole vault at 7-9.
Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin took first in the 200 dash in 26.59 seconds and second in the long jump at 15-10 while Ellie Rigling was third in 400 in at 1:06.01.
The Bucks also won the 800 relay in 1:55.03 and the 1600 relay in 4:25.24.
Buckley’s Aiden Harrand picked up her usual three first-place finishes as she won the 800 in a PR of 2:19.99, the 1600 in a PR of 5:09.39 and the 3200 in 11:55.69.
Teammate Taylor Matthews took third in the shot put at 36-9.5.
Mesick won the 400 relay in 54.60 seconds while Forest Area’s Meagan Lange won the 400 dash in 1:04.85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.