LAKE CITY — Manton made the big plays when it needed to and scored a 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 win over Lake City in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Thursday.
"We knew coming into Lake City that it would be a tough match," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "They were very scrappy and we had a hard time slowing (Rylie) Bisballe down. I thought we did a good job of hanging in the rallies and finishing with a strong offense.
"I would like to see our team move more defensively and communicate better on the floor. We have three conference matches left and need to finish strong."
Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis knew her team would have to be consistent to beat the Rangers.
"We came in knowing we had a tough opponent and we have to give credit to Manton for its play," she said. "Our girls showed toughness, especially in the first two sets but serving was our downfall."
Manton senior Brianna Puffer hit a milestone in the match, recording her 1,000th kill in the contest. She finished with 13 kills, an ace, two assists, five digs and a block. Abby Brown had an ace, six kills, a block, 25 assists and 14 digs while Addison Letts had two aces, two kills and 18 digs.
Jaden Wilder had two aces, five kills and 17 digs while Leah Helsel had three kills. Madalynn Lutke had 16 digs while Megan Moffit added four kills, two blocks and 15 digs.
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 13 digs, 20 kills, three blocks and two aces while Nicole Adams had 12 digs and a kill. Emma Baron had 16 digs, 29 assists and three kills while Olivia Bellows added nine digs, five kills and a block.
Chloe Bisballe had 12 digs and two kills while Brook Silvers had 10 digs and four kills.
Manton (34-2 overall, 12-1 Highland) hosts McBain on Tuesday while Lake City is at Evart.
• Manton won the JV match 25-19, 25-22.
Bucks sweep Evart
EVART — Pine River swept Evart 25-5, 25-7, 25-17 in a Highland contest.
"Tonight was a lot of fun," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We came in with intensity and kept that up all night.
"The entire team contributed to this win. Our bench was loud and energetic and the girls on the floor really fed off that."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with nine kills while Parker Moores added nine digs. Avery Sumpter served 18 straight points in game two and finished 30 of 31 from the line.
The Bucks (19-13-2, 10-4) host Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
Ramblers get swept
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain dropped a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland contest.
"Overall, I thought our passing and court movement was decent but we definitely dropped the ball on the offensive side of things," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "When we commit 23 hitting errors, it's extremely hard to get a win.
"I am trying to pinpoint the cause of our hitting woes but the reasons are pretty varied. We will go back to work on basics in practice and see if we can turn some things around."
Leah Neverth had five digs, nine assists and an ace while Emma Schierbeek added an ace, 10 kills and 15 digs.
• McBain won the JV match 25-19, 25-20.
Aggies sweep Comets
MCBAIN — Beal City topped host Northern Michigan Christian 25-6, 25-6, 25-23 in a Highland contest.
"The girls showed up in the third set and left everything on the floor," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said. "They had a lot of fun while doing it and I was extremely proud with what they accomplished there even though we didn't get the win."
Tana VanPolen had four kills while Madelyn Benthem added three kills and seven digs. Sydney Hart added seven assists and five digs.
Buckley sweeps Lakers
BEAR LAKE — Buckley beat Bear Lake 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 in a non-conference contest.
Hope Warren paced the Bears with five aces, nine assists and four kills while Briana Schrotenboer added four aces and five kills.
Buckley is at the Big Rapids Crossroads Invitational on Saturday.
