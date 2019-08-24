MCBAIN — Manton put together a solid day and swept both sides of the Northern Michigan Christian cross country Invitational on Friday.
The Rangers took first on the girls' side with a perfect score of 15.
"Traditionally, we hold our Manton Invite this week," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Due to construction and expansion at our Athletic Complex over the past several years, we have lost our home course. We’re going to have very few meets close to home this year so we were very grateful to attend the NMC Comet Invite.
"It's a fun and challenging course. There really aren't any flat sections on the course. With rolling hills and lots of different terrain it made for an enjoyable and challenging race."
Paige Swiriduk took first in 21:20, Molly Harding second in 21:28, Emily Harding third in 21:38 and Phoebe McBride fifth in 23:30.
Marion's Alexis Salisbury took eighth in 24:37, Nolah Grundy 12th in 26:27, Elizabeth Fouch 16th in 28:19, Andrea Weaver 17th in 29:57 and Riley Kischnick 22nd in 31:06.
"It was good to see where we stand at this point and are looking at ways to make growth as we get closer to conference races," Marion coach Jason Keeler said.
NMC's Makayla Hall took sixth in 23:11, Kate Krick 10th in 25:58 and Ally Krick 13th in 26:56. Forest Area's Meagan Lange took fourth in 22:20.
Manton won the boys' title with 18 points.
Noah Morrow took first in 16:29, Jonathon Traxler second in 18:05, Cayden McGrew fourth in 19:31, Logan Patrick fifth in 19:36 and Jeremiah Tuck sixth in 19:38.
NMC's Jonas Lanser took third in 18:43, Garrett Langton seventh in 20:10, Bobby Vennema eighth in 20:49, Josh Byard 12th in 22:18 and Jacob Booher 16th in 24:09.
Marion's Aidan Timko took 11th in 22:12, Eric Williams 13th in 23:25 and Jordan Wood 15th in 23:47.
