MANTON — Manton cruised to a 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 win over Evart in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"Tonight was a good team win," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "The girls have been playing very tight lately and it was nice to see them loosen up a little and have fun when they play. We were able to work through some lineup changes. Megan Moffit did a good job in a new role while Issy Gokey, Jenna Burgess and Billie Brickheimer brought great energy for us on and off the court.
"We made team chemistry a big priority this season and it's nice to see the girls come together."
Abby Brown dished out 23 assists, five aces, three kills and four digs while Addison Letts had four aces, two kills and 21 digs. Brianna Puffer had four aces, 10 kills and four digs while Jaden Wilder added 13 kills and 15 digs.
Madalynn Lutke had three aces and 15 digs while Moffit had three kills, two blocks and three digs.
Manton (9-1 Highland) is at Roscommon next Tuesday.
• Manton won the JV match 25-10, 25-17.
