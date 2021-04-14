MANTON — Manton picked up a pair of wins, beating Suttons Bay 13-3 and 11-7 in a pair of non-league softball games on Tuesday.
"We played well but still have a lot of room for improvement," Manton coach Angie Taylor said. "We have some inexperienced players but are working on them getting better every game."
Shelby Bundy picked up the win in the opener, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had a hit; Sam Powers two hits and an RBI; Bundy two hits and two RBIs; Aysia Taylor two hits and two RBIs; Addison Pant a hit and an RBI; Makayla Gowell a hit and two RBIs; Ashley Bredahl two hits; and Autumn Sackett a hit.
Noelle Nyquist got the win in game two, allowing one earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Moffit had two hits and an RBI; Powers three htis and two RBIs; Taylor four hits and four RBIs; Gowell a hit; Aliyah Geary a hit and Sackett a hit.
BASEBALL
Norse top Rangers
MANTON — Manton dropped an 18-3 decision to Suttons Bay in a non-league contest. The second game was called due to darkness.
"The young Ranger squad is finding out what it needs to work on," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "There were some bright spots in the outfield play of Jakob Kuhn and Alex Wilds.
"Finding consistency on the mound is a priority for this team."
Radian Schmidt took the loss, allowing two earned runs while striking out four.
Ben Paddock had a two-run double while Carson Danford added a pair of hits.
