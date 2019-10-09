ROSCOMMON — Manton stayed in the Highland Conference volleyball race, beating Roscommon 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 on Tuesday.
"Steady was the name of the game tonight," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "The team was very consistent offensively, on defense and with our serving. Roscommon was very scrappy and created some long volleys. It was fun to watch the girls search for holes in their defense and move the ball around.
"We have a lot of experience on our team and it really showed tonight."
Abby Brown had an ace, five kills, 31 assists and nine digs while Addison Letts had an ace, two kills and 20 digs. Brianna Puffer had an ace, 17 kills and four digs while Jaden Wilder added seven kills and 22 digs.
Leah Helsel had three aces and three kills while Madalynn Lutke added 24 digs. Megan Moffit chipped in with three aces, three kills and 21 digs.
• Manton won the JV match 25-18, 25-13. Brylie Greter and Ashley Bredahl served 100 percent while Hannah Clark had three kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.