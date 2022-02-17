MANTON — The missing pieces on each side were noticeable.
Yet, when the dust settled, it was Manton that took care of business.
The Rangers started strong and cruised to a 59-43 win over Lake City in a Highland Conference boys’ basketball contest Wednesday night.
Despite some missing components, Manton coach Ryan Hiller said the strong start was nice to see.
“Both of us were a little shorthanded tonight but I was very impressed with how we came out and played that first few minutes,” he said.
“We’ve been playing pretty hard of late and I think it’s showing in the stat sheet.
“We’re getting more rebounds, extra passes and more deflections. We’ve just got to continue getting better offensively when we aren’t doing those things.”
The Rangers led 21-13 after the first quarter and had a commanding 37-19 lead at halftime. It was 55-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Lake City coach Brad Besko knew his team had an uphill battle with players — including senior standout Gavin Bisballe — out of the lineup.
“We were very shorthanded tonight with injuries, sickness and some other things,” he said. “I am so proud of how our kids played.
“We kept fighting and battling. Hopefully, we can get some guys back and build some momentum.”
Luke Puffer paced Manton with 21 points while Noah Morrow scored eight. Kyle Hudson, Lucas McKernan and Jacob Kuhn each scored six.
Darin Kunkel paced the Trojans with 15 points while Marcus Booms and Rowland Ball each had six.
The Rangers host Houghton Lake on Friday in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader.
Lake City hosts McBain the same night.
• Lake City won the JV game 31-26. Kobe Becker, Jase Goodrich and Clayton Helsel had six points apiece.
MCBAIN — Strong shooting and good defense were the key as Northern Michigan Christian cruised to a 59-32 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Comets started strong and led 19-3 after the first quarter. It was 29-11 going into halftime.
“I thought we shot the ball from the perimeter really well tonight and I was happy with our team defense,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said.
“Overall, I am pretty happy with this win.”
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said his team had a plan to handle the Comets’ offense and while some of it worked, it wasn’t enough.
“We executed some part of our game plan very well but we were not able to score the ball,” he said.
“Their length caused us a lot of trouble.
“The shoot the ball very well and are very efficient. All I can do is tip my cap to Kyle and his kids. They’re a very good team.”
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 19 points, three assists and three blocks while Trevin Winkle had 13 points and three steals.
Landon Ochampaugh had eight points and Joe Lanser added six.
Austin Dean paced Pine River with 10 points while Cole Crawford added eight.
NMC is at Traverse City Christian on Friday while Pine River hosts Roscommon.
