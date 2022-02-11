ROSCOMMON — Manton started strong and cruised to a 65-40 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
“This was a great road game for us,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. “We really jumped on them early and shot the ball well in the first quarter so we had a nice cushion.
“I thought our guys played three and half quarters of great basketball.”
Manton led 24-12 after the first quarter and 41-19 at halftime. It was 50-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Luke Puffer and Johnathen Traxler paced the Rangers with 13 points apiece while Noah Morrow and Lincoln Hicks each scored 10.
Lucas McKernan and Kyle Hudson had eight apiece.
Manton hosts Lake City next Wednesday.
BEAL CITY — Pine River hung around for a while but dropped a 61-48 decision to Beal City in a Highland contest.
“It was a tight game until the fourth quarter when they knocked down some threes to get separation,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “From there, we had to go into desparation mode to try and pick off some passes and to Beal’s credit, they handled our pressure well and converted scores.”
Beal City led 9-7 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime before taking 39-36 lead into the fourth.
“We were up three with the basketball with two minutes left in the third and some costly turnovers led to a 7-0 spurt for them to regain control,” Goodenow said.
“That was the pivotal point in the game.”
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 17 points and eight rebounds while Cole Crawford had 15 points and three rebounds. Evan Esiline added seven points and four rebounds.
“Isaiah played with a ton of heart and gave it everything he had, and Cole Crawford showed that he can be the offensive threat we knew he could be,” Goodenow added. “There are some good positives there moving forward.”
Pine River is at Northern Michigan Christian next Wednesday.
MARION — Marion picked up a 43-41 OT win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest.
“I was proud of the way the girls kept their composure tonight,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
“We had plenty of opportunities to let the wheels fall off but we kept our composure and were able to hang on for the win.”
Brethren led 12-8 after the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime before Marion was up 29-27 going into the fourth quarter.
It was 35-all after regulation.
Stella Henderson paced the Eagles with 10 points while Harley Bear added eight points and seven rebounds. Georgia Meyer also had seven points and 20 rebounds.
Marion (7-5 overall) hosts Bear Lake on Monday.
