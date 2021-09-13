MANTON — A solid day and plenty of chances to learn.
Manton went 5-2 and took second in its own volleyball invitational on Saturdaty.
The Rangers beat Grand Traverse Academy 25-17, 25-7; beat Mancelona 25-12, 25-10; lost to Charlevoix 25-22, 27-25; beat Frankfort 25-18, 25-10; and beat Onekama 25-21, 25-21 in pool play.
They beat the Portagers 25-17, 25-15 in the semifinals before falling to the Rayders 25-20, 25-19 in the finals.
“Today was a good day to grow,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. “The team had many learning opportunities and fought through the bumpy road of experience. We had the chance to get everyone on the team reps and saw lots of different offensive and defensive systems. I thought they did a great job of maintaining their chemistry and positivity throughout the day.
“We are not where we hope to be just yet, but they have a high ceiling and we hope to peak at the end of the season, not right now. The second place trophy tasted sweet at the end of a long day, but it definitely left us hungry for something more.”
Adrianna Sackett had 10 aces, 26 kills and 23 digs while Ashley Bredahl had six aces, three kills, 66 assists and 17 digs. Hannah Clark had eight kills, five blocks and four assists while Kailey Fredette added 69 digs.
Lauren Wilder had eight aces, 24 kills and 49 digs while Leah Helsel had seven aces, 31 kills, seven blocks and 50 digs. Megan Moffit had three aces, 39 kills, 43 assists and 35 digs while Morgan Shepler added 11 aces, 17 kills and 26 digs.
Emma Ruppert had two digs; Madison Schnitker two kills; and Makayla Gowell eight assists and a dig.
Manton (13-5 overall) is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
BATTLE CREEK — Cadillac went 2-2 at the Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational.
The Vikings lost to Temperance Bedford 25-22, 25-19; beat Battle Creek Pennfield 25-7, 25-4; and beat Schoolcraft 25-17, 25-13 in pool play before falling to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 25-14, 25-9 in the Gold Division quarterfinals.
“It was a difficult day for us as we couldn’t find the consistency in our play and we were very up and down,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We let the first set of the day get away from us, which unfortunately set the tone for the rest of the day.
“We continue to be a work in progress. We will take the lessons we learned (Saturday) and get better from them.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 55 assists, 21 digs, 20 kills and 11 aces while Carissa Musta had 23 kills, nine blocks and two digs. Mady Smith had 18 digs, 11 kills, two aces and a block while Layke Sims had nine digs, seven blocks and five kills.
Julia Jezak had 22 digs, 10 assists and three aces while Joslyn Seeley recorded nine digs, seven kills and three blocks.
Macey McKeever had 10 digs, four aces and a kill while Caliey Masserang added 10 kills, four blocks and an ace.
Karsyn Kastl had eight digs and three aces and Brooke Ellens added 12 digs.
Cadillac (13-3 overall) hosts Traverse City Central on Wednesday.
