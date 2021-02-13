MANTON -- Manton boys coach Ryan Hiller called it "winning ugly" but he was pleased with the outcome.
The Rangers, playing the first game of a boy-girl varsity doubleheader for the annual Snowcoming celebration on Friday, held on to defeat a resilient Roscommon squad, 64-57, in an up-tempo Highland Conference clash.
Manton (2-0) appeared to have the game in hand two different times only to have the Bucks charge back and make it scary. The visitors nailed five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including three from the game's leading scorer Joel Ewald, who deposited 20 points through the nylon. Ewald's final trey, coming with 25 seconds left in regulation, brought Roscommon to within three, 60-57.
Senior Kaleb Moore, who tallied 17 for the Rangers, went 4 for 4 from the line in the final 20 seconds to seal the hard-fought triumph.
"I call it winning ugly but I'll take it," Hiller said. "We knew Roscommon was a scrappy bunch the way they came back in the fourth quarter against Lake City so we weren't surprised. Fortunately, we made enough of our own shots to win."
Manton led 19-12, 34-21 and 49-37 at the quarter breaks. A 3-pointer from Dreden Morrow and a driving layup from Lake Puffer pushed the lead to 54-37 in the first two minutes of the final period but Roscommon was far from dead in this one.
The Rangers' lead was still a comfortable 58-45 with less than two minutes to go but the Bucks rallied to outscore Manton 12-2 over the next 90 seconds to pull within 60-57. Fortunately for the home team, Moore was sent to the line twice in the closing seconds and senior strong man Jacob Ruppert muscled down a key defensive rebound.
"We're still a young team and we have a lot of learning to do," Hiller said. "I've always used a man defense but couldn't do that tonight because we haven't been able to practice it. We could have made it easier on ourselves by rebounding better, especially in the first half, but we came out on top and that's what matters."
Moore had 5 assists to go with his team-high 17 points, including 7 of 9 from the charity stripe. So far this season, Moore has hit 17 of 20 from the line. Puffer tallied 14 with two triples. Lucas McKernon hit for 10 while Morrow and Ruppoert each put seven on the board and Ruppert grabbed
nine rebounds.
Manton travels to Buckley today.
Ranger girls complete sweep
The Manton girls improved to 2-0 with a 55-22 victory over the Bucks. The Rangers dominated the court with their defense, often scoring after forcing turnovers.
"I'm happy with how we played," said coach J.P. Katona. "We played at a good tempo in the first half and our defense supplied a lot of our offense. There was good energy on the floor."
Freshman Lauren Wilder had a strong all-around performance, generating 18 points with 8 assists, 7 steals and 5 rebounds. Megan Moffit (14) and Aysia Taylor (11) also reached double figures, with Moffit pulling down 5 boards and Taylor grabbing 4. Leah Helsel tallied eight and senior Sam Powers produced seven. Katona also credited junior Abby Woods with a scrappy effort off the bench and was pleased with the hustle all the reserves provided.
Manton (2-0) travels to Lake City on Tuesday.
