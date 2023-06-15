Manton to hold two summer track meets

MANTON — There’s no doubt kids get exposed to plenty of football, basketball and baseball on television and in organized leagues.
What they don’t get a lot of exposure, too, is track and field.
One area community will change that a bit this summer.
Manton will host a Track and Field Summer Series on Wednesday, June 21 and Wednesday, July 19 for those ages 2 and up who want to run, jump, throw and vault.
It costs just $10 per person and people can compete in up to four events.
Manton High School boys track and field coach Trevor Thiebaut is putting the two-meet series together and said the response so far has been really good.
“We’ve been getting a lot of emails and texts,” he said. “I am starting to think I am going to need more volunteers.”
These summer meets are more of a regular occurrence downstate and can draw 200-300 people on a summer evening, depending on the location.
Thiebaut got the idea from Shepherd coach Carey Hamel and brought it north to hopefully get more people — especially kids — interested in the sport.
“Track really doesn’t have the exposure like football or basketball always being on TV,” he said.
“It’s harder to get kids interested in it so we want to be able to give them more opportunities to give it a shot.”
While Thiebaut is hoping to get some kids interested in track and field, the meets are open to anyone of any age.
Some shorter distances will be used in the running events based on age level while a couple of the field events have age restrictions because of liability.
Those interested in doing pole vault, shot put and discus must be at least 11 years old while all ages can compete in high jump and long jump. A special “softball put” will be held for ages 5-10.
On the track, ages 2-5 can compete in a 25-meter “diaper dash” while the hurdles will be run at 55 meters, 100 meters, 110 meters, 200 meters and 300 hurdles.
The hurdles themselves will be laid down on the track for the younger kids to just have to get over the bottom bar.
“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” Thiebaut said. “Don’t be afraid to give track and field a shot.”
High school athletes and some former college athletes will be on hand, as well, to help people in the events.
All events will be electronically timed and awards will be given to the top three finishers in each event. Age divisions will be determined by the number of participants at each meet.
Pole vault poles and throws equipment will be available, as well, for people to use.
“We’ve got some great workers like Riley Norman, Jayden Perry and Noah Morrow there to help,” Thiebaut said. “We want the workers to be able to help the younger kids, especially, learn track and learn to love it.
“They’ll be learning a lot.”
The Manton Athletic Complex will open at 4:30 p.m. on meet day for registration. Field events will begin at 6 p.m. with running events at 6:30 p.m. Concessions and restrooms also will be available.
For more information, contact Thiebaut at tthiebaut@mantonschools.org.
