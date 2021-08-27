MANTON — Now there’s something to build on.
Running a new offensive system, Manton did its job and beat Hesperia 26-6 in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The Rangers, who have struggled with numbers and injuries the last couple of years, spent some time watching Cadillac run the triple option this past spring and summer.
While Manton coach Eric Salani added some of his own wrinkles to it, the basics are there.
“We played disciplined, we played hard and we played physical,” he said. “This is a great win for us moving forward.
“I thought our kids just played tough. This system is a great fit for our personnel and that showed tonight. All we want to do is keep getting better every practice and every game.”
Manton led 6-0 after the first quarter and 14-0 at halftime before taking a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lucas McKernan paced the Rangers with 126 yards rushing and one touchdown while Pen Paddock added 86 yards. Luke Puffer had 70 yards and two TDs while Andrew Phillips also ran for another touchdown.
Puffer hauled in two passes for 42 yards.
McKernan led the way defensively with nine tackles and Paddock had eight.
Manton is at Houghton Lake next Friday.
MANCELONA — Struggles on offense and a couple of playmakers on the other side led to a long night.
Pine River dropped its season opener, falling to Mancelona 36-8 in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
“They had a couple of strong runners on offense that just pounded us and our kids wore down as the game went on,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “Offensively, it wasn’t what I expected. We had a lot of miscues and I thought we had gotten past that from last year.”
Mancelona led 14-0 at halftime and took a 30-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Connor Rouse paced the Bucks offensively with 32 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Dillon Blood led the way defensively with seven tackles and Rouse added six.
Pine River is at Lake City next Friday.
