LAKE CITY — Good defensive and offensive patience were the keys.
Manton used both of things to pull away and beat Houghton Lake 61-42 in an MHSAA Division 3 district contest Monday at Lake City High School.
The Rangers (17-4 overall) face Harrison (5-14) in Wednesday's first semifinal with Lake City and McBain following.
Manton and Houghton Lake played a pair of fairly tight games during the regular season and Monday's contest was tied 9-9 after the first quarter.
The Rangers found some rhythm first, though, and outscored the Bobcats 17-7 in the second quarter for a 26-16 halftime lead.
"Our patience on offense in the second half and our defensive intensity really let us pull away," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "I thought we did a great job tonight defensively on their two best players.
"A lot of that credit goes to Jacob Ruppert, Cole Regnerus and Kaleb Moore."
Manton was up 47-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Isaac Raden paced the Rangers with 15 points while Jacob Haun had 13 points and eight rebounds. Lucas McKernan scored 13 while Moore had 11 points and six assists.
Regerus added 10 points.
