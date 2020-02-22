HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton got done what it needed to in beating Houghton Lake 61-53 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The victory sets the Rangers up for a big week next week as they host Beal City on Tuesday and McBain on Friday.
"This is a great road win for us," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "Houghton Lake is a good team.
"That keeps us in the conference race and now we've got to get ready for a big week."
Manton led 19-15 after the first quarter and 33-29 at halftime. It was 44-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Jacob Haun paced the Rangers with 24 points and seven rebounds while Kaleb Moore scored 15 points. Cole Regnerus has 10 points and eight rebounds while Isaac Raden added 10 points.
