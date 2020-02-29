MANTON — This could be a first.
A good one, too, if you're around Manton.
The Rangers clinched at least a share of the Highland Conference boys basketball title with a key 59-46 win over McBain on Friday night.
Manton is a half-game ahead of the Ramblers and host Pine River on Thursday with a chance to win the title outright.
That fact isn't lost on veteran coach Ryan Hiller.
"We haven't had a chance to win the conference outright since I've been coaching," he said. "It was obviously a goal of ours at the start of the year to win the title and now we have a chance to do it."
The Rangers get a chance to claim that title thanks to good defense, great rebounding and timely shots.
Manton led early before McBain battled back as the Rangers were up just 23-22 at halftime.
Manton then went on to outscore the Ramblers 17-10 in the third quarter to give itself a cushion and then hit big shots down the stretch to secure the victory.
"It was just a great game from start to finish like it is when we play McBain," Hiller said. "I was really proud of our kids' energy. They really got after it and got us rolling."
Manton has excelled in the third quarter of late and did it Friday with defensive pressure on McBain point guard Connor Murphy by Kaleb Moore and Dreden Morrow.
The Rangers also pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, a huge stat against McBain.
The stat that changed the game for McBain's Bruce Koopman, though, is turnovers. The Ramblers turned the ball over close to 20 times and it hurt the effort.
"We turned the ball over too many times," Koopman said. "I thought we had closed the first half pretty well getting it down to one and I was proud of how we defended.
"Then we turned it over, got a stop, hit a three and then turned it over three more times in a row. You can't shoot yourself in the foot like we did tonight. They have three very good guards who do a great job of controlling the game and when you've to play catch-up, it's tough."
Manton led 40-32 going into the fourth quarter and the lead ballooned to double digits in the fourth quarter before a late run by McBain got it to within 7.
The Rangers responded with a couple of big shots to secure the win.
Jacob Haun paced Manton with 17 points while Isaac Raden had 15 and Moore scored 12. Cole Regnerus and Jacob Ruppert each grabbed eight rebounds.
Kaiden McGillis paced McBain with 20 points and Daniel Rodenbaugh scored eight.
The Rangers host Buckley on Tuesday while the Ramblers host Big Rapids.
• The game also served as a fundraiser for a Manton family dealing with an unexpected death. Instead of collecting ticket money at the doors, the school simply set out a donation box with all proceeds going to the Rollo family.
"We really want to thank both communities for supporting the Rollo family," Hiller said. "It's great to see that two communities that go after each other when it comes to sports can put all of that aside and help each other."
