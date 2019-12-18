MCBAIN — Manton used a strong start and cruised from there in a 59-39 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers were up 25-8 after the first quarter and 39-21 at halftime.
"I thought it was a great road win for us," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We struggled over there last year so jumping on them early really helped our confidence.
"Our defense looked great at times and at times, we had a lot to work on."
Isaac Raden paced Manton with 23 points and seven rebounds while Jacob Haun added 13 points. Kalob Moore added nine points and six assists.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 12 points while Ezra Dieterman added eight.
"We're still a little slow on defense and our transition defense was awful tonight," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We've got to compete harder in practice. That's the only way we'll get better to compete with the high-level teams."
Manton (2-0 overall, 2-0 Highland) is at Beal City on Thursday while the Comets are at McBain.
• Manton won the JV game 64-37. Carson Danford paced the Rangers with 15 points and Luke Puffer scored 13.
